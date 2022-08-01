DanMachi Season 4 Release Date, & Where to Watch

It’s about time DanMachi made a comeback on television. In the meantime, here’s all you need to know about DanMachi Season 4: release date, studio, broadcast location, trailer, and more.
DanMachi 4 is expected to be the best yet, as the original author is formally working on the series for the first time.
What did Will happen in DanMachi Season 4?
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 will pick up where season 3 left off.
The third season of the fantasy adventure anime covered volumes 9 through 11 of the light novel. It focused on Wiene, the Vouivre that ends up causing trouble in Orario.
If the show keeps going at the same rate as the first three seasons, season 4 should be based on volumes 12–14 of the light novel.
In season 4, Bell and the other adventurers will likely go to the Great Fall, which is where the Lower Levels of the dungeon begin.
More time will be spent in the dungeons than in Season 3, while new perils and discoveries will be made in the Water City.
Without giving too much away, the story will probably focus on Ryuu Lion, who fights a lot with Bell when they are separated from the rest of the group.
Many fans think that the following books in the series will be the darkest and most depressing ones so far, so it will be interesting to see how this is shown.
If everything goes well, it could be a fascinating season!
DanMachi Season 4 Release Date
Due to time zone variations, the fourth season of DanMachi will premiere in Japan on July 23rd, 2022, and in the United States and Europe on July 22nd, 2022.
Tokyo MX will broadcast the premiere of Season 4 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon at 1:05 a.m. Japanese time. This means that on Friday, July 22nd, most people in the West will be able to see the debut online.
JC Staff and Sentai Filmworks’ previous shows, The Executioner and Her Way of Life, aired in the same time slot on streaming services earlier this year (see the Where to Watch section below).
Since the beginning of the Spring 2022 season, the two shows have collaborated on various media:
If DanMachi uses the same simulcast formula as Virgin Road, the episodes should be available one hour after they air in Japan.
As a result, here is a preliminary estimate of when you might anticipate being able to watch the first episode of Season 4:
10:05 a.m., Pacific Standard Time (Friday, July 22)
12:05 p.m. Central Standard Time (Friday, July 22)
1:05 p.m. Eastern Time (Friday, July 22)
British Standard Time: 6:05 p.m. (Friday, July 22)
It’s assumed that the show will air once a week at this time, though that hasn’t been verified.
Where to Watch DanMachi Season 4
On Tokyo MX, Season 4 of DanMachi will premiere on February 5, 2017. Most regions of the world can watch the series on HIDIVE.com.
Since its inception, HIDIVE has garnered a slew of high-profile events, including the smash hit Ya Boy Kongming this past spring. The site is owned by Sentai Filmworks, a major anime distributor with licensing agreements for several popular series.
Most of Sentai Filmworks’ anime is now only available on HIDIVE. On Sentai’s site, the first three seasons of DanMachi were taken from Crunchyroll earlier this year.
In May, HIDIVE officially announced that DanMachi IV would be available on their site, along with a few other Sentai-licensed anime:
[NEWS] Wondering what you can watch on HIDIVE this summer?
DanMachi IV, MADE IN ABYSS, Call of the Night and TOKYO MEW MEW NEW – just to name a few!
HIDIVE, like Crunchyroll, offers English simuldubs for those who prefer them in their anime viewing experience. About a month following the premiere of a show, this is usually proclaimed as a finale.
For those who live outside of Japan, you can watch DanMachi Season 4 on Aniplus Asia’s website and mobile apps. Japanese viewers can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ following its conventional broadcast.
This new show’s episode count is currently unknown. However, it is widely expected that this will be a 12- or 13-episode season, in keeping with prior seasons.
DanMachi Season 4 Trailer
Finally, it’s time to head back to Orario again! As soon as we get any official information, we’ll post it on this page, so stay tuned!
