DanMachi Season 4 Release Date, & Where to Watch

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 will pick up where season 3 left off.

The third season of the fantasy adventure anime covered volumes 9 through 11 of the light novel. It focused on Wiene, the Vouivre that ends up causing trouble in Orario.

If the show keeps going at the same rate as the first three seasons, season 4 should be based on volumes 12–14 of the light novel.

In season 4, Bell and the other adventurers will likely go to the Great Fall, which is where the Lower Levels of the dungeon begin.

More time will be spent in the dungeons than in Season 3, while new perils and discoveries will be made in the Water City.

Without giving too much away, the story will probably focus on Ryuu Lion, who fights a lot with Bell when they are separated from the rest of the group.

Many fans think that the following books in the series will be the darkest and most depressing ones so far, so it will be interesting to see how this is shown.

If everything goes well, it could be a fascinating season!

