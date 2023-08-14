Darke County ATV Incident Sends Juvenile to Hospital by Air

In a concerning incident, a juvenile has been injured following an ATV crash in Darke County. The mishap occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m., prompting a rapid response from Darke County emergency services.
The distressing incident took place in the 14000 block of Friend Road, as revealed by statements from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Initial investigations suggest that the unfortunate incident involved a Polaris Ranger being operated by the juvenile.
The ATV reportedly veered off the right side of the designated trail, subsequently flipping over and trapping the young operator beneath. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that the precise age of the injured juvenile has not been provided.
Injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ATV in Darke County. https://t.co/ZMDfK4Y6w5
— WHIO-TV (@whiotv) August 13, 2023
In order to ensure prompt medical attention, the injured juvenile was airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight, indicating the seriousness of the injuries sustained. However, as of now, details about the juvenile’s condition remain undisclosed.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to safety precautions while operating such vehicles, particularly for younger individuals.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, while the community awaits updates on the juvenile’s condition.
