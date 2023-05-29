Darke County Collision K!lls Juvenile

Daily news / By /

A crash in Darke County on Saturday night killed a young person.

At 7 p.m., Darke County Deputies and mutual aid crews were called to the corner of Jaysville St. Johns and Hollansburg Sampson roads, where there had been reports of a crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation found that a young person was driving a Chevy Colbat east on Hollansburg Sampson Road when they didn’t stop at a stop sign at Jaysville St. Johns Road.

The tweet below verifies the news:

No information was given about the child’s age or name.

Clifford Strange, 48, of Greenville, was driving south on Jaysville St. Johns Road in his Ford-150 when he hit the teen’s car.

Strange and the person who was with him were both helped at the spot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was treated at the scene before being taken to Wayne Health Care, where they died from their injuries.

The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into what caused the crash.

If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top