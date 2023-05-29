Darke County Collision K!lls Juvenile

A crash in Darke County on Saturday night killed a young person.
At 7 p.m., Darke County Deputies and mutual aid crews were called to the corner of Jaysville St. Johns and Hollansburg Sampson roads, where there had been reports of a crash.
According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation found that a young person was driving a Chevy Colbat east on Hollansburg Sampson Road when they didn’t stop at a stop sign at Jaysville St. Johns Road.
No information was given about the child’s age or name.
Clifford Strange, 48, of Greenville, was driving south on Jaysville St. Johns Road in his Ford-150 when he hit the teen’s car.
Strange and the person who was with him were both helped at the spot.
According to the sheriff’s office, the child was treated at the scene before being taken to Wayne Health Care, where they died from their injuries.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into what caused the crash.
