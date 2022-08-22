Daughter of the Russian Described as “Putin’s Brain” Killed in a Car Explosion

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s close ally’s daughter was killed in a car bombing, according to reports.

Russia’s investigation committee found that 29-year-old Darya Dugina died in an explosion on a highway outside of Moscow.

The daughter of the Russian scholar Alexander Dugin, also regarded as “Putin’s brain,” the elder Dugin is a possible target.

It is widely assumed that Mr. Dugin is close to the Russian president due to his position as a famous ultra-nationalist ideologue.

The philosopher Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended a festival close to Moscow on Saturday night, where he delivered a talk.

The estate of Zakharovo, previously home to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, hosts the annual “Tradition” festival, which bills itself as a family-friendly event for art enthusiasts.

Mr. Dugin apparently decided at the last minute not to leave with his companion in the same car.

It looks that Mr. Dugin watches in disbelief as rescue personnel arrive at the scene of the smoldering crash of a vehicle in a video shared on Telegram.

It has been determined by investigators that the driver, Ms. Dugina, passed away at the scene near the community of Bolshiye Vyazemy.

READ MORE:

Reports state that an explosive device hidden under the car detonated, setting fire to the vehicle. Experts in forensics and explosives are looking into the situation.

The representative from Ukraine said that they had nothing to do with the tragedy.

Advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak said, “Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state, which is the Russian Federation, and even less a terrorist state.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in a Telegram post that any evidence linking the incident to the Ukraine would constitute “state terrorism.”

Although he does not have a position of official authority, Alexander Dugin is nevertheless a significant player in Russian politics.

To a large extent, President Putin’s expansionist foreign policy toward Ukraine can be traced back to his anti-Western, ultranationalist mentality.

Attention will now turn to who was behind this attack. I, Denis Pushilin, the “The “head” of the pro-Russian self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” has already placed the blame on Ukraine, stating on Telegram, “Vile villains! Terrorists working for the Ukrainian regime blew up Alexander Dugin’s daughter while trying to kill him. Within the confines of a motor vehicle. Daria was a genuine Russian girl, and we will always remember her.”

After a slew of bombings and attacks in occupied Crimea and Russian territories near the Ukrainian border, this incident is sure to make officials in Moscow uneasy.

Sanctions were placed on Alexander Dugin by the United States in 2015 for his alleged role in the Russian takeover of Crimea.

The philosopher is widely considered as a key builder of the ultra-nationalist worldview supported by many in the Kremlin, and his writings are claimed to have had a significant impact on Mr. Putin.

Mr. Dugin has advocated for Russian military intervention in Ukraine and called for Moscow to assert itself more aggressively on the global scene for years.