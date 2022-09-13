Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

The gun that murdered a Philadelphia recreation center employee was a “ghost gun,” according to city officials.

The incident happened on Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the Mill Creek recreation complex, located at 4700 Brown Street.

The police said 41-year-old Tiffany Fletcher was hit by gunfire while trying to flee a nearby confrontation.
She was brought to the hospital and put in critical condition, but she passed away just after 7 o’clock.

Officials said at a press briefing on Monday that police officers were there during the incident and had responded by running toward the sound of gunfire.

A 14-year-old child was taken into custody by police in connection with the fatal shooting. Officials claimed he has been charged with murder.

Additionally, they discovered a ghost gun in the trash, which they suspect he discarded soon after the shooting.

At the news conference, authorities explained their suspicion that the woman was slain by rounds fired from the mysterious ghost gun.

Fletcher was a new employee at the recreation center this summer and quickly became a fan favorite in the neighborhood where she raised her three sons.

Two or three other suspects in the gunfight are currently being sought by police.

The police want anyone with knowledge to contact them about the shooting.

