Daughter: Qanon Radicalized Walled Lake Dad Before He Killed Mom, Dog, Sister

QAnon indoctrinated her father, according to the 21-year-old daughter of a man who authorities say killed his wife, the family dog, and badly assaulted his 25-year-old daughter.

The Pedophilic Cult of the Elite Planned the COVID Pandemic and Stole the Election is the central tenet of QAnon, an online conspiracy. Young Rebecca Lanis (21) claims QAnon radicalized her father and drove him to suicide.

He “started reading about the stolen election and Trump and then started digging deeper into it” and “started reading all that” after the vaccines came out and COVID was discovered, Rebecca Lanis added.

As the youngest member of her Walled Lake family, Rebecca Lanis is the baby of the Lanis clan. The news of her parents’ deaths and her sister’s hospitalization came to her when she was celebrating a birthday over the weekend. A call from her grandma reached her on Sunday morning, roughly four hours after the shooting. When Lanis visited her grandma, she was informed of her father’s crimes and his subsequent death at the hands of police.

At 4:11 a.m., the firing began. on September 11th, at the Walled Lake residence of the Lanis. Igor Lanis, 53, allegedly murdered his wife, 56, the family dog, and his daughter, 25.

The 25-year-old called police and said her father had just shot her and she couldn’t move her legs, so they were summoned to the house. Igor Lanis, police say, emerged from the house and opened fire on responding cops while carrying a Remington 870 shotgun.

Igor Lanis was killed in a shootout with police, according to reports. The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital immediately and is currently classed as stable.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a press conference late on Sunday, “This is an unbelievable awful atrocity.” It’s tragic on many levels, but thanks to the quick thinking and professionalism of our dispatchers, the police at Walled Lake, and the deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at least one life was spared. We’ll keep looking for clues to figure out what started things in motion.

Rebecca Lanis, just hours after learning of the fatal shooting, shared her thoughts on a Reddit forum called “QAnon casualties,” which is intended to help those who have friends or family members they suspect are members of the viral conspiracy understand how to cope with the situation and potentially “deprogram” them.

Rebecca Lanis claimed in a Reddit post that the internet had wrecked her father by drawing him into a conspiracy in which he had become progressively irritated over the course of two years. Rebecca Lanis claimed that following the 2020 election, her politicized father began to show signs of behavior.

In 2017, the Qanon conspiracy began spreading the falsehood that the Democratic party and other powerful people around the world were involved in child trafficking as members of a pedophilic Satanic cult. The bogus conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen, that Former President Trump will be reinstalled to begin executions of political opponents, and that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned increased in 2020 and into the mainstream of American politics. Vaccines, according to the conspiracy, are also intended as a means of population control.

It’s also becoming commonplace among Trump supporters in Michigan; a member of the Michigan House was spotted wearing a “Q” pin during a pro-Trump event in 2017. Kristina Karamo, the current Republican nominee for Secretary of State, spoke at a QAnon Convention in 2021. On January 6th, there was an uprising in which Qanon members participated.

I predicted that he would begin to spiral in 2021. Then in 2022, he went off the deep end totally. Rebecca Lanis said that “every time we talked, he brought up vaccines, COVID, 5G, EMFs, or something equally as ludicrous.” She advised those who could have “relatives like these” to begin keeping an eye on them. They are dangerous, therefore if they have guns, you should hide them.