Dave Chappelle’s “Snl” Monologue Denounced By ADL

The Anti-Defamation League was not pleased by Dave Chappelle’s anti-Kanye West speech from Saturday Night Live, which echoed the same antisemitic clichés that the artist himself had propagated. “It’s a major problem, he had broken the show business regulations,” Chappelle said of West in his opening monologue. Perceptional norms, you know. The group is considered to be a gang if there are members that are Black.

An Italian mob if and only if they can speak Italian. It’s a coincidence if they’re Jewish, and you shouldn’t bring it up. The comic then said, “I’ve been to Hollywood and—no one get furious at me—I’m just telling you what I observed. The number of Jews there is rather large. Very much so. He continued, saying that while it’s “not a weird thing to think,” saying that Jews control the entertainment industry is “a stupid thing to say out loud.”

We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but it’s worrisome to see @nbcsnl not only mainstream but popularize #antisemitism,” tweeted ADL CEO Jonathan Goldblatt in response to the monologue on Sunday morning. Why are Jewish concerns so often ignored or played down? Why does our suffering make people cheer?