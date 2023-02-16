Dave Hollis Death: How Did He Die?

At the age of 47, novelist Dave Hollis, who was also a former executive at Disney, passed suddenly, a spokesman confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. Previously married to fellow novelist Rachel Hollis, Hollis was. Kevan Lyon, Hollis’ literary agent, verified the news that Hollis had gone away over the weekend in a statement to CBS News.
Dave Hollis Death
“I had the tremendous distinction of working with him on several books, including his most recent release with his daughter Noah,” Lyon said of his collaborations with the author. I enjoyed collaborating with him on multiple volumes. My thoughts and prayers are with his children and the rest of his family during this incredibly challenging and terrible time.
Rachel Hollis, who shared four children with her husband Dave Hollis, posted a message on Instagram lamenting his departure. Tuesday, she said, “We are so terribly sad.” “I am speechless, and the agony in my heart keeps me from finding words. Please pray for our children’s safety as we try to make sense of the unfathomable, she had written.
According to a Variety report that was published on Monday, he had recently been brought to the hospital for heart-related issues. Hollis formed the Dave Hollis Giving Fund, a philanthropic organisation whose goal is to aid foster children, homeless youngsters, and individuals who are food insecure, according to his website, and he also acted as a foster parent four times. At the time, there was no information available about the death’s cause.
He also served at one point on the board of directors for the organization’s membership committee and was a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences. He served on the boards of directors for National Angels, Fandango Labs, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers, and Pepperdine University’s Institute for Entertainment Media and Culture.
Mel Robbins, a fellow motivational speaker, published a moving tribute to Hollis on her website after his demise, describing how much she and her husband, Chris, had cherished him as a brother. “More than anyone else I have ever met, you made me laugh really hard. With anyone, about anything at all, we could have many conversations. We also did. Everywhere we walked, laughter could be heard, according to what she had written.
Who Was Dave Hollis
Mr. Hollis served as the Walt Disney Company’s film studio’s president of sales after the media behemoth acquired LucasArts in 2012, where he is credited with contributing in the relaunch of the Star Wars brand.
He also played a role in directing the Frozen franchise’s expansion. Mr. Hollis contributed to the success of the Disney firm by securing 22% of all US box office ticket sales in the year prior to 2018. Disney films made more than $6 billion (£5 billion) in revenue in 2017.
Girl, Wash Your Face is a self-help book that was published at the time by his ex-wife. This was extremely popular and sparked the sequel. Girl, stop making excuses.
On his website, Mr. Hollis described this time as having been through a midlife crisis in which the existential issues of “is this it?” merged with the trust in a mission-driven vision.
“I deviated from a life that appeared to be rather pleasant on paper in order to pursue what I thought would be something much more significant, going against my lifelong pragmatic programming and enthusiasm for certainties.
“The expectation that influence may result in increased significance, something that felt more significant. So, in January 2018, I gave my notice. I made the difficult decision to relocate our family from Los Angeles to a small Texas town called Dripping Springs after serving the film studio in that capacity for 17 years.
