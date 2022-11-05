The Son Of The Nigerian Musician Davido Has Reportedly Drowned And Died In A Pool

According to the Nigerian authorities, the 3-year-old son of singer Davido appears to have drowned at his house in Nigeria.

On Monday night, exactly two weeks after Ifeanyi David Adeleke had celebrated his birthday, the incident took place.

According to an emailed statement from a spokesman for the Lagos police department, Benjamin Hundeyin, both the child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, and the Nigerian music artist Davido, whose true name is David Adedeji Adeleke, was not at home when the incident occurred.

Six of the eight members of Davido’s squad who were present at the residence were freed after being questioned by the authorities. According to Hundeyin, a nanny and another individual who has not been recognized are still being questioned.

He stated that the inquiry is still ongoing in order to “determine if it was genuinely drowning or otherwise.”

On Tuesday, the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, posted a message on Twitter expressing his sympathies to the kid’s bereaved parents and said that the boy had a grin that “made the world smile.”

In his letter, he expressed his sympathies to David and Chioma over the loss of their son, writing, “Death leaves a grief no words can heal and today, I extend my sincere condolences to David and Chioma over the death of their son.”

“I pray that God gives you strength in this time of need even as my thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.”

Davido, who is 29, and Rowland, who is well-known as a chef, have not made any statements about the passing in public. On Wednesday, we attempted to contact his representative for comment, but we were unsuccessful.

“I wish with all of my heart that God blesses you with perfect health and unadulterated happiness for as long as it is possible for a human being to live. Davido stated in a post on October 20 that he would “grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son #BIG3,” and he included a hashtag.

Rowland referred to her son as the “heart of my life” in one of her tweets.

“I love you very much, Mommy, and I pray that God will continue to bless you in my name.” She wrote on her Facebook page, “God has been so good to us, and I’m so glad to be able to call you my child.”

"In the name of Jesus, may you become more successful than your parents. Amen. I adore both of you! #big3."

Davido, who was born in Atlanta, is currently one of the most prominent performers on the African continent. He has more than 25 million followers on Instagram.

According to Billboard, his tune “Fall,” which was released in 2018, became the highest-charting Nigerian song in history in 2019. He has worked with a number of well-known artists, like as Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Stefflon Don, Young Thug, and Lil Baby, among others.

