Dayton Man Who Pretended to Be African Prince Gets 20 years in Prison

Wednesday, a federal judge gave a man from Dayton a sentence for pretending to be a prince from Ghana.
In U.S. District Court on Wednesday, 44-year-old Daryl Robert Harrison, also known as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, was given a 20-year prison sentence.
Harrison was found guilty of 10 federal crimes in September of last year. He stole more than $800,000 from at least 14 people. A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice says that he was found guilty of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and tampering with witnesses.
Harrison Scammed Investors
Court documents and trial testimony say that Harrison pretended to be an African prince from Ghana and tricked people into investing in African trucking and mining companies. He told the investors that they could get a return of 28–33% on their money.
Harrison and his stepfather also said that they were ministers for the Power House of Prayer Ministries in the Dayton area, Southwestern Ohio, and Parker, Colorado. A lot of the people who were scammed were from the congregation.
The money the ministry got from the victims was taken out of its bank accounts and used to rent a house in Colorado and buy luxury cars, plane tickets, hotel rooms, and rental cars.
