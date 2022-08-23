DDG Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Did He Make?

The net worth of Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as a Rapper, YouTuber, and social media star from the USA. After finding success with his self-released music, he signed with Epic Records and became a household name throughout the world. DDG is now a household name thanks to the success of singles like “Givenchy,” “Dope,” and “G.O.A.T.”

DDG is not only a talented young rapper but also a co-founder of the successful label Zooted Ent. He has gained a global fan base thanks to the numerous mixtapes and hit tracks he has released throughout the course of his career.

In addition to his musical success, DDG has amassed millions of subscribers on YouTube thanks to the viral success of his prank and response films. Let’s briefly review DDG’s wealth, income, career, history, and other noteworthy facts. In this article, we will tell you DDG Net Worth.

DDG Early Life: What Is His Real Name?

On October 10, 1997, in Pontiac, Michigan, DDG (real name: Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr.) entered the world. He was one of four siblings who raised a family in Michigan. His dad was a sound engineer in a recording studio back in the day. The eldest brother of DDG was murdered that same year.

He decided to enroll in classes at International Tech Academy. His next academic stop was at Central Michigan University. However, after he realized he could make a living off of YouTube, he decided to abandon his college studies.

DDG Personal Life: Who Is His Partner?

Discreet Details of the DDG Family

It has been reported that DDG dated YouTuber Kennedy Cymone. In 2017, the couple began an official relationship. He proposed to her in April of 2018 after dating her for a whole year. They were engaged at the time but broke off their engagement in the summer of 2018. He dated pop artist Emaza Dilan before he dated Kennedy.

DDG Career: How Did He Start His Music Career?

Music had previously had more interest for DDG. As a matter of fact, he has recorded a handful of songs since he was quite young. Big Boat, a diss track against fellow rapper Lil Yachty, is one of his earliest songs. Both “Balenciagas” and “Free Parties” were released as singles by him in 2016. On his song “Lettuce,” he teamed up with rapper Famous Dex.

On November 23, 2017, he dropped his debut single, “Givenchy. On November 24, 2017, WorldstarHipHop dropped the official music video for the track on their YouTube page. Over 26 million people have listened to the song on YouTube thus far. This first EP, titled “Take Me Seriously,” was published on March 17, 2018.

In June of 2018, following the release of a string of singles, he signed a recording contract with Epic Records. On June 1, 2018, he released a single named “Arguments.” The tune became an instant classic. And on April 15, 2020, the RIAA officially recognised it as Gold. As of March 22, 2019, his second EP, titled “Sorry 4 the Hold-Up,” was available for purchase. On June 18, 2019, the song’s official music video featuring Queen Naija was released. It has nearly 18 million views on YouTube.

Released on November 1, 2019, “Valedictorian” is DDG’s debut studio album. On September 20, 2019, the lead single, titled “Push,” was made available to the public. Moonwalking in Calabasas, one of his most popular songs, came out on July 24, 2020. Blueface and YG appeared on two separate remixes of the song that were just published.

On April 15, 2021, he released a new single titled “Treat Me Right,” which featured OG Parker. Over 853,000 people have seen the music video on YouTube so far. In addition to his musical talents, he has gained a large fan base on YouTube for his skits, pranks, challenges, and parodies. One of DDG’s most popular parody music videos was a cover of “The Hills” by The Weekend.

DDG Net Worth: Is He Wealthy Rapper?

DDG had a seven-figure YouTube income by the time he turned 20. He recently purchased a mansion for $2 million. In order to upgrade and personalise the mansion, he spent an additional $420,000 of his own money.

DDG has four channels on Youtube: ‘PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS’ (2.3 million subscribers), ‘GamingWithDDG’ (1.6 million subscribers), ‘The DDG Family’ (3.95 million followers), and ‘DDG Music’ (1.64 million subscribers). About $2.3 million in annual revenue is generated via the DDG family channel.

The average daily revenue from YouTube ads for DDG was once around $50,000. During the ‘YouTube Adpocalypse,’ his profits and wealth both collapsed.

DDG switched his focus to rap and became an extremely popular musician as a result. He signed a multi-million dollar contract with Epic Records. DDG has invested some of its wealth in bitcoins.

Along with his lavish home, DDG’s wealth also consists of a number of other expensive items. His 2016 BMW i8 is worth $140,000, and he is the proud owner. In addition to his $1 million fortune, he also has a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG that he purchased for $150,000. DDG also is the proud owner of a 2019 BMW i8, which cost him $170,000.

He took his mom on a trip to Hawaii and surprised her with a $60,000 Mercedes. A sizable chunk of his wealth comes from his collection of pricey jewelry.

In 2022, DDG net worth of around $4.5 million. The majority of his money comes from selling albums and videos on YouTube. Apart from that, he earns money by creating videos for the social networking site Vine.