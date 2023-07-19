Deadly Encounter: Brooklyn Teen Fatally Shot in Fight He Never Wanted

Police in Brooklyn said that one of the teens shot and died on Monday was planning to confront the shooter. Foridun Mavlonov, 15, was reportedly with five other teens on 20th Avenue in Bensonhurst at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Students from both groups at Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School claim they knew each other from summer school.
The gunman, a 17-year-old student, was part of a group that had been disputing with the victim’s group. According to the investigation, the shooter had an argument with one of the victims and had planned to physically settle the matter at a later date. The 17-year-old pulled out a gun and fired seven shots at the other group as they arrived.
According to the investigation, Mavlonov was not the goal. “One of those was going to fight our perpetrator. Not our victim, but he was in the intended target,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
“The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants, and gray sneakers.”
“We don’t know if he was intending to shoot the person who he was going to have a fight with, or he had just seen seven people come to him and shot into that group.” After being shot, Mavlonov staggered nearly half a block before collapsing on the sidewalk.
He was proclaimed deceased on Tuesday after being rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition. Victim’s father Firdavs Mavlonov describes feeling “devastated” at his son’s senseless murder. “Different days another son dies, another people killed,” he said.
Family and friends gathered Tuesday afternoon to console them; many of them could only shake their heads in astonishment. They are Uzbek refugees who came to the United States seeking a better life but have since become disillusioned with the country due to the prevalence of needless violence.
“We want to be-our kids to be-safe, you know? Look at this family, they are crushed,” said Toliv Mansurov, a spokesman for the victim’s family. “This is a very sad moment for everyone, for any community. This can happen to any family. So, we need to prevent this, so it doesn’t happen in the future anymore.”
Homicides are down 11% from last year at this time, while gunshots are down 26% so far this year. However, in New York City, two kids are shot at least once every week. A worryingly high figure, albeit one that is decreasing.
The suspect is seen with a group of roughly six other young males in a video that was retrieved by detectives. Gray pullover, black or red sweatpants, and gray sneakers; this is the description of the suspect.
