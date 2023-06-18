Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Split After 17 Years

It really is a story. The love story between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott is coming to an end.
After being married for more than a decade, the pair have split up.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start our own journeys,” Dean said in a statement posted to Instagram on June 17 (which is now deleted). “As loving parents, we will continue to work together to guide and love our children through this hard time.”
He added in the post, which has since been deleted, “We ask that you all respect our privacy while we spend this time with our family and work through this.” Thanks to everyone for their help and kindness.”
Dean said that the couple’s main goal will be co-parenting their five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. Dean and his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance also have a 24-year-old son named Jack.
E! News has asked Dean and Tori’s reps for their thoughts.
Some fans may be very shocked by the breakup, but others thought it was likely when Dean stopped showing up in recent social media posts.
Dean wasn’t in the 2021 family holiday card that Tori shared on Instagram. This was the most obvious thing. She put an end to the rumors at the time by saying, “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.” In November, their boss told E! News that he was working on the romantic comedy My Fake Boyfriend.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott break up after 17 years of marriage https://t.co/5lG9qu2ZTP pic.twitter.com/zxAtHLccdS
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 18, 2023
But in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Tori appeared online on E! News Daily Pop and talked about how she and her husband were able to see the bright side of being in quarantine.
“It’s been really good for us,” said the co-host of the 9021OMG show in July 2020. “What do you know? I think that driving causes stress in our relationship. Like, driving in L.A., it is, like, madness. Your worry level is a 10 because you have to go everywhere.”
So, you just walk to the next room for Zoom talks and things like the interview we’re doing right now. So, even though we’re together all the time, we’re all just a little more “Zenned out.”
In July 2005, they worked together on the set of the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder. Even though they were both married to other people at the time, on and off camera, sparks flew quickly.
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars got a divorce from her husband of two years, Charlie Shanian, and the Canadian who was married to Mary Jo also stopped his marriage. Tori and Dean got married in a small wedding in Fiji on May 7, 2006.
During their marriage, the couple let TV cameras into their lives. Shows like Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, which ran for six seasons, gave people a look into their lives.
Most famously, they were in a docu-series called True Tori for Lifetime that ran for two seasons. The 2014 project showed how Tori and Dean’s marriage was falling apart as they tried to fix things and make the best choices for their family after Dean went to rehab and admitted to having an affair.
“One of our hopes, when we made True Tori, was that it would help other people,” Dean told Us Weekly in October 2019. “It definitely helped us because it got us into therapy a lot faster and sped up the process of dealing with this because we were making a show about it.”
“It did help people, but I think it was a little ahead of its time,” the host of Chopped Canada said. People weren’t ready for that kind of truth, I think…It was very raw, and we were very open to being hurt.
Both Tori and Dean want to put their kids first as they get used to their new lives. Dean once told E! News about how his family works, “I’m the bad cop and she’s the good cop.” “We work well together.”
As for their fans, many will think about the good times they had together and how they faced problems to keep their love story going.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
“Thank you for loving me, and I promise I’m still fun!” Tori wrote on Instagram to mark the 14th anniversary of the day she got married. “Life just gets hard sometimes, but we have each other to help us through. One day, we’ll go back to Fiji, where we got married and started our lifelong journey.”
Dean said, “We’ve been together for 14 years and have been through a lot, but we’re still going strong. “Look how far we’ve come after all,” the song says.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.