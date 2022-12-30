Death Of A Salesman Broadway Performance Interrupted By Disorderly Audience Member: Tuesday night’s performance of the Death of a Salesman Broadway revival was cut short when a spectator entered the stage and started interacting with the actors.
Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the NYPD responded to a 911 call reporting a “disorderly person” at the W. 44th St. Hudson Theatre, a department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. No arrests were made as the cops led the woman out of the theatre.
The show’s producers tell PEOPLE in a statement regarding the event, “We’re appreciative to the entire crew at the Hudson Theatre for working together to fix the situation and continue the performance as fast as possible.”
On Wednesday, various videos of the interruption were uploaded on Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and TikTok.com.
The interruption was captured on camera, and one Instagram user who attended the performance commented on how well-behaved Wendell Pierce handled the situation.
The user added, “Tonight, in the middle of his thrilling performance as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s DEATH OF A SALESMAN, he was forced to break character when an agitated, apparently intoxicated audience member disturbed the play’s second act so intensely that the action had to be paused.”
Rowdy Woman is Showstopper at Broadway’s ‘Death of a Salesman’—And Not in a Good Way https://t.co/Lexq5u7KDA
— Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) December 29, 2022
The Instagram post added, “When the house lights came up, he valiantly & calmly begged her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be hauled out forcefully (she was eventually escorted out by police).”
Pierce can be seen actively conversing with the audience member and making attempts to diffuse the uncomfortable situation in a four-minute video of the full interruption and its aftermath that was uploaded to TikTok.
The disruptive individual was removed from the theatre, and the cast and play continued and were uninterrupted throughout.
The Hudson Theatre in New York City will host the revival of Death of a Salesman through January 15.
