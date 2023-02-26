Decapitated Head Of Model Abby Choi Found In Pot Of Soup

On Sunday, after discovering some of the Hong Kong model’s ribs and missing head in a soup pot, police charged two former in-laws with her murder.
The 28-year-old Abby Choi vanished on Tuesday. Three days later, her severed legs were discovered in a refrigerator in a makeshift butcher shop.
According to the South China Morning Post, authorities discovered Ms. Choi’s missing head and some ribs in a large soup pot on Sunday.
Her ex-mother husband is accused of perverting the course of justice on one count, while his father and older brother are accused of murder, according to the police. Aged between 31 and 65, the three accused will show up in court on Monday.
The tweet below explains the situation in detail:
Chinese Influencer and Model Abby Choi Found Decapitated, Dismembered With Body Parts Cooked In Soup Pots, Police Say as well as legs stored in a refrigerator. According to the South China Morning Post, police trying to locate 28-yr-old murder victim’s head, hands & torso. 😢 pic.twitter.com/eZNcELsdbo
— Sumner (@renmusb1) February 24, 2023
Alex Kwong, Ms. Choi’s ex-husband, was detained on Saturday afternoon but has not yet been prosecuted.
The discoveries came after a protracted weekend search at a cemetery and an apartment where her legs had previously been discovered inside a refrigerator.
In the model’s ground-floor apartment, which was a part of a three-story house in Tai Po, a suburban area of Hong Kong not far from the border with mainland China, police also discovered the model’s identity card and credit cards.
More from California Examiner: Federal Judge Gives Man 60-year Sentence For Relentless Sexual Pursuit Of Underage Girls
Meat Grinders, Chainsaws, and Long Raincoats Were The Tools Used In the Dismemberment Of the Model’s Body
Ms. Choi’s head, body, and hands were missing, but human tissue was discovered in soup pots throughout the residence.
Superintendent Alan Chung stated on Saturday that “tools that are used to dismember human beings were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks.”
According to Mr. Chung, Ms. Choi’s former father-in-law had rented the home a few weeks previously.
He claimed that Ms. Choi, 28, had financial disagreements with her ex-husband and his family. He stated that “certain people” were displeased with the manner she handled her financial resources.
According to the South China Morning Post, Ms. Choi’s mother was taking care of her and Mr. Kwong’s two kids.
This month, Ms. Choi was featured on the cover of a Monaco fashion publication. She also frequently attended Paris Fashion Week and had appeared in magazines including Elle, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. With more than 100,000 followers, her Instagram page has received a lot of condolence messages.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.