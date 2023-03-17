Def Leppard’s Drummer Was Attacked Outside His Hotel After a Show

A report says that the drummer for the famous rock band Def Leppard was attacked Monday night at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale where he was staying after a show in South Florida.
Miami TV station WSVN said that Rick Allen, 59, was smoking a cigarette in the valet area of the Four Seasons Hotel when another man ran up and attacked him. According to a report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Max Edward Hartley, 19, of Avon, Ohio, was arrested on a charge of causing serious harm to an elderly or disabled adult through abuse.
Allen is not named in the police report, but it does say that the man who was attacked lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984. Allen was born in England and joined Def Leppard in 1978. On New Year’s Eve 1984, he was hurt in a car accident, and his left arm had to be cut off.
He kept playing with Def Leppard using a drum set that was made just for him. Hit songs like “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” helped the band become well-known.
Allen was in South Florida on Sunday when Def Leppard played at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Motley Crue, another heavy metal band from the 1980s, was also on the bill.
According to the Fort Lauderdale Police report, Hartley hid behind a pole before running full speed and hitting Allen, knocking him back and causing him to fall and hit his head. When a woman came out to help Allen, Hartley attacked her and also knocked her down.
The Attack Also Hurt a Woman Who Tried to Help Allen
As the woman tried to get into the hotel, Hartley allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out of the lobby and back onto the street before leaving the area. The police report said that he was caught soon after when cars were damaged in the parking garage of a nearby hotel.
The report didn’t say what made the attacks happen. Hartley is being charged with two counts of assault and four counts of vandalism. WSVN said that after he paid bail at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday, he did not answer any questions.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: