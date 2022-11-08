Delphi Murder: Judge Dismisses Five Charges Against Man With Social Media Profiles In Case

A judge in Miami County, Indiana, has officially dropped five charges against Kegan Kline, a man who was thought to have social media profiles related to the investigation into the deaths of Abby Williams and Liberty German in Delphi.

Wednesday, prosecutors asked that five counts of child pornography possession against Kline be dropped because “there is not enough evidence to prove these counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Kline is charged with a total of 30 counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice, and others. All of these charges come from an investigation into the social media profile “Anthony shots,” which is part of the larger Delphi murder investigation.

In August 2020, Kline was caught.

Indiana State Police said last week that 50-year-old Richard Allen is the main person they think killed the girls. The investigation into him began more than five years before he was caught.

Allen has been accused of killing two people. He is being held without bond until March 24, 2023, when a jury trial is set to start.

On the other hand, Kline is set to go in front of a jury on January 19, 2023. He is in jail with a $265,000 bond.

This story first came out on November 7, 2022, on WRTV in Indianapolis, which is part of the E.W. Scripps Company.

