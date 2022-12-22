Demi Moore Goes To The Doctor With Pregnant Rumer Willis

Delighted to be a “sexy wacky unhinged granny,” Demi Moore. The actress went to the ultrasound appointment with Rumer Willis. Actually, every Willis woman was present to support Rumer, who had recently announced that she was expecting her first child.
“Greetings to the tiny nibblet! I’m so happy for you, Rumer, my dear. We are excited to welcome this baby into the world and consider it an honor to see you navigate parenting.” Moore, 60, wrote the beautiful family picture’s caption.
Along with Pilaf, Tallulah’s dog, and Rumer’s siblings Scout and Rumer are also included in the photo. Rumer remarked on her mother’s photo, “I’m incredibly appreciative of the strong female lineage in my family. You are all extremely loved by me. You guys are such a blessing to have this baby.”
On Tuesday, Rumer announced the news of her pregnancy. It is unknown when the Dancing With the Stars alum and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas began dating.
They made their romance public one month ago. Moore reposted a series of pictures in which Rumer revealed her growing baby belly.
The G.I. Jane star wrote, “Entering my hot wacky unhinged granny phase.”
Rumer posted a comment saying, “Love you mama.”
Moore and Rumer’s father, Bruce Willis, will become a grandfather for the first time with this child. It was only a week ago when the amicable ex-couples reunited. Moore uploaded a picture of herself with the Die Hard actor, their three daughters, and the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis, and their two small daughters.
“Our family unit! Getting into the spirit of the season!” Moore annotated the image.
Emma excitedly flaunted Rumer’s growing belly as well, saying, “Happy news is having a baby! Congratulations to @derekrichardthomas and @rumerwillis Over here, we are overjoyed!”
Rumer said, “Love you all so much.
The unborn child of the singer is already a cherished “little niblet.”
