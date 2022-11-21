Democratic U.S. Representative Gomez Wins In California District

After a battle on the progressive flank of the Democratic party, Democratic U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez was victorious over his Democratic challenger David Kim on Saturday in a district located in Los Angeles.
Gomez was leading Kim by almost 3,000 votes with nearly all of the ballots counted. Gomez had 51.3% of the vote, while Kim had 48.7%.
It was a rerun from the election in 2020, in which Gomez prevailed over Kim, an immigration lawyer. Because only the top two finishers in California’s primaries are allowed to move on to the general election in November, the contest between the two Democratic candidates has been set up.
The predominantly Democratic 34th District is made up of a diverse urban jumble of communities that spans the income spectrum, as well as racial and ethnic groupings. It encompasses the central business district of Los Angeles, Koreatown, and the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights.
There are fewer than one-tenth of voters in the district who identify as Republicans, while more than sixty percent of voters identify as Democrats and the majority of the remaining voters are independents who lean Democratic.
The Republicans were able to retake total control of the House earlier this week when they reached the threshold of 218 seats needed for a majority. Due to the fact that both candidates in the Los Angeles district were Democrats, the outcome of the election will not affect the delicate balance of power.
There are still a few races that have not been decided, and the counting has not yet been completed in those races.
Gomez’s campaign hailed him as “the proven progressive who delivers for us,” and his website features images of him alongside New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Gomez lost the election. It highlights the fact that he supports initiatives to address climate change such as Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal.
Kim was in favor of instituting a program known as “universal basic income,” in which every adult in the country would receive monthly payments of $1,000, the implementation of “Medicare for all,” and the construction of 12 million housing units financed by the government within a decade.
