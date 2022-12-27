Democrats Call For George Santos To Resign Over Lies In CV: After the incoming legislator acknowledged lying about his career and educational background, Democrats are calling for Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from his recently won Long Island House seat.
“GOP Congressman-elect George Santos should resign because he has now acknowledged his flagrant lying. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), the incoming vice chair of the House Democratic caucus, tweeted: “If he doesn’t, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress.”
In an interview with the New York Post published on Monday, Santos acknowledged that he had forged information on his resume, including claims that he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and that he had a degree from Baruch College in New York.
Santos said this week that he “never worked directly” for either company and that neither he nor “any institution of higher learning” was a graduate. In a different interview, he asserted that he is “not a criminal” and that throughout his career, he has “done so much good work.”
“And for the next two years, they’ll need to remember one thing: It’s not the truth if George Santos says it.”https://t.co/xp52j9zB5X
— Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) December 27, 2022
Santos is scheduled to take office next week, and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said that permitting him to do so would create a dangerous precedent and encourage others to run for office while spreading false information about their own backgrounds.
The New York Republican “should also be examined by authorities,” Castro wrote on Twitter. “We’ve seen people fudge their resume, but this is blatant fraud.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) demanded that Santos not be seated when new representatives are sworn in the following week after he “admitted to misleading the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE CV.”
Santos helped the GOP win a slim majority in the lower chamber in November by flipping a House seat to represent a portion of Long Island and Queens.
Lies are not “embellishments.” They are lies. Blatant lies are not a “poor choice of words.” They are blatant lies.
Words still have meaning.
Even #GeorgeSantos’ “apologies” about lying are lies. https://t.co/9Y9Isn4ryx
— Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) December 27, 2022
Incoming House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) said last week that Santos “appears to be a total and absolute fake — his whole life narrative made up.” Democrats have seized on the investigation of the recently elected Republican.
In the interview with the Post, Santos admitted, “I’m ashamed and remorseful for having exaggerated my resume.” “I acknowledge that. We make foolish decisions in life.
After a New York Times article brought attention to what appeared to be anomalies in his professional resume and interviews placed doubt on many areas of his official campaign biography, Santos’s revelation on Monday ended days of silence.
Concerns concerning Santos’s earlier claims of Jewish ancestry and the claim made by his campaign that his maternal grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Europe during World War II were among those raised about his history.
According to Santos, who identifies as Catholic religiously, “I said I was ‘Jew-ish’ because I found my maternal family had a Jewish ancestry.”
Santos is challenged by Democrat Zimmerman to step down and run against him again in a special election.
He claimed to be Jewish, not have completed college, and not have worked on Wall Street in order to deceive the people in Queens and Nassau. Santos is not qualified to serve in Congress. Rep.-elect Dan Goldman (D) of New York tweeted, “He ought to resign.
Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York, a fellow Democrat, encouraged the House Ethics Committee to look into the Republican’s campaign funding, claiming that the “total falsification” of the candidate’s past may be a hint of additional problems.
“George Santos acknowledges that his life tale is entirely made up. We shouldn’t let his sad confession make us forget about our worries about potential corruption and crime. The source of his wealth MUST be looked into by the Ethics Committee. Fire is present where there is smoke, according to Ritchie.
