Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date And More

The leak of the first episode of the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 has created a stir among fans in anticipation of the launch. Nonetheless, with a launch date in the Spring 2023 anime season, there is still time for the new season to be released.
Kamado Tanjiro is the protagonist of Demon Slayer and the tale centers on the destruction of his family at the hands of Kibutsuji Muzan.
His sister Nezuko, now a demon, was the only member of his family still alive. Nezuko, unlike other demons, wasn’t angry toward humans, therefore he set out on a quest to find treatment for his sick sister. Let’s read more about Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1.
Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date
Ufotable has announced that the premiere of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 will take place in April of 2023.
The tweet below confirms the release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1:
DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3, APRIL 2023 pic.twitter.com/JezzyIbOxh
The number of chapters in the manga adaptations of the Entertainment District Arc and the Swordsmith Village Arc is very close to each other, suggesting that the third season of Demon Slayer will similarly consist of 11 or 12 episodes.
If so, then we can probably expect the premiere of the third season in the first or second week of April, with further episodes airing regularly through the end of June.
The anime’s theme song, “Kizuna no Kiseki,” is a collaboration between the popular rock band Man With A Mission and the vocalist Milet.
What To Expect From Demon Slayer Season 3, Episode 1?
The first episode of season 3 of Demon Slayer will run for one hour and adapt manga chapters 98–100, at which point the Swordsmith Village Arc will begin.
Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, the theatrical release of the final two episodes of the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc and the opening episode of Demon Slayer season 3, has already aired around the world.
In the wake of the deaths of Upper Moon Six Demons Daki and Gyutaro, it has been revealed that the first episode of Season 3 of Demon Slayer will feature a meeting between the Twelve Kizuki’s Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji. This meeting will reportedly involve the appearance of Kokushibo, Doma, Akaza, Hantengu, and Gyokko.
Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc: What To Expect?
Tanjiro and Nezuko’s trip to the Swordsmith Village will take place in the Swordsmith Village Arc. If Tanjiro’s sword is damaged, as it can be during his battle with Daki and Gyutaro, he must take it to Hotaru Haganezuka to be repaired.
Tanjiro and Nezuko will be joining forces with Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa to battle two Upper Moon Demons, Upper-Rank Five Gyokko and Upper-Rank Four Hantengu, who have set their sights on destroying the Swordsmith Village in an effort to halt the production of Nichiren swords.
