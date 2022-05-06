Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Latest Updates

The first full trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 has been out, and things are starting to feel a lot more genuine.

Sadly, the next season of Tanjiro and the Swordsmith Village storyline is still likely a long way off for those who are ready to dig in. For now, we’ve put up a list of the main characters who will appear, the manga chapters that will be adapted, and other fun tidbits about the return of the popular anime.

Let’s take a deep breath and see what we already know about the third season of one of the best anime series in recent years, Demon Slayer. Check out our guide to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to see what else is in store. If you’ve fallen behind, here’s how to watch Demon Slayer from the beginning to the end.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Plot

At night, demons hide in the shadows of the night, waiting to feed on people as a means of sustaining their immortality and existence. Demons attack a destitute but tranquil Japanese household at night, nearly slaughtering them. When Tanjiro, the oldest child, returns home from a night out, he finds his entire family dead except for his younger sister, Nezuko, who is alive. Nezuko, on the other hand, has been converted into a demon and is therefore in danger.

The Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji, turned out to be the demon who attacked the Kamado household. Trained by Sakonji Urokodaki, a former member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro sets out to avenge the death of his family by becoming a Demon Slayer and turning his sister into a human again.

Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira join Tanjiro and Nezuko on their journey as fellow Demon Slayers. To become more powerful, the crew sets out on many tasks, but Muzan isn’t one to sit quietly. The 12 Kizuki are a formidable group of demons who are fiercely loyal to Muzan. A few of these demons Tanjiro has encountered have made him aware of the danger they pose to humanity, but he also sees that they are important steps on the way to defeating Muzan. Tanjiro will stop at nothing to defeat the Demon King and bring Nezuko back to life with the help of the Demon Slayer Corps’ fiercest warriors, the Hashiras.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Cast

Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae): Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, is a fictional character.

Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono),

Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka),

Nezuko (Akari Kitou) will all return as part of the Swordsmith Village arc cast.

The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanoji, join them in this episode. The Hashiras and members of the Twelve Upper Moons/Twelve Kibuki will likely return in future seasons.

Akira Matsushima will create the characters for Haruo Satozaki’s film.

Season 3 of Demon Slayer is expected to premiere in 2023. However, in the COVID age, it seems impossible to accomplish this goal in the fall of 2022. Spring (about April 2023) or Fall (September-October 2023) could all be considered if that’s the case.

Having said that, the series’ animation studio, Ufotable, is well-known for its reliability. Both Mugen Train and Demon Slayer will be released in Japan in the fall of 2020. The television arc for the Mugen Train recap of Demon Slayer began broadcasting in the fall of 2021 on the network. For Demon Slayer, the run of consecutive Fall debuts could be broken, but if anyone can accomplish the unthinkable, Ufotable. The latest teaser features some footage, which shows that development is doing well, but there is no release date in sight. We can hope for the fall of 2022, but it’s far more likely that we’ll have to wait until the fall of 2023.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Trailer

On April 16th, Crunchyroll released an official trailer for the “Swordsmith Village” arc, but it’s more of a teaser than a full-length advertisement. During the first minute and a half, clips and dialogue from the plot thus far are shown before moving on to new terrain. For everything that is revealed, fans are only given a brief glimpse of Tanjiro drawing his sword with a loud battle cry and a brief glimpse of the Mist and the Love Hashiras.

Demon Slayer returns for a new season with breathtaking visuals and awe-inspiring storytelling, even if the teaser doesn’t give away much.

