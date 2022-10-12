Deontay Wilder Net Worth: How Many Matches Did He Play Till Now?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Deontay Wilder Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Deontay Wilder Net Worth. More information about Deontay Wilder’s money woes may be found here. Deontay Wilder to his recent commercial success and Deontay Wilder Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Deontay Wilder’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Deontay Wilder Early Life

Deontay Wilder into the world on October 22, 1985, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He graduated in 2004 from Tuscaloosa Central High. While he was still in high school, he fantasized about joining the football or basketball team at The University of Alabama.

He and his ex-girlfriend Helen Duncan had a daughter in 2005. Their daughter’s Spina Bifida prevented her from enrolling at The University of Alabama. To be near his daughter, he enrolled at Shelton State Community College.

Deontay had to give up his hopes of playing basketball and football at the collegiate level because of the decision. For a while, he struggled with severe depression and even considered suicide, as he explained:

“You don’t stop to consider the consequences for your daughter, your children, and so on and so on… When you’re feeling like that, you can’t help but focus on yourself. You reflect on the emotional and physical suffering you’re experiencing at this precise second.”

After overcoming his low mood, he decided to devote himself to boxing instead of basketball or football. It’s incredible because he didn’t start boxing training until he was 20 years old.

In the subsequent two years, he became a boxing superstar, dominating the sport and winning both the National Golden Gloves and the US Championships.

The 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing were the setting for his third-place finish. At the amateur level, Wilder had a record of around 30-5.

Deontay Wilder Career

Deontay, then 23 years old, made the transition to professional boxing in November 2008. He scored a technical knockout victory in his debut.

He fought nine times the following year and won every one of them in the opening frame. In the years between 2009 and 2012, he won 25 consecutive bouts. By the fourth round, all of the fights had already been decided.

On December 15, 2012, he faced Kelvin Price, who was 13-0 at the time of the fight, in his first major professional bout. Deontay knocked Kelvin down cold.

From 2013 until late 2018, Deontay maintained his undefeated record, beating a number of famous opponents along the way. Deontay had Bermane Stiverne knocked out in the first round on November 4, 2017. He successfully defended his belt on March 3, 2018, beating Luis Ortiz in the tenth round. For this bout, he received a $2 million guarantee, a record for him.

The Initial Tyson Fury Fight

When Deontay was scheduled to battle the British/Irish heavyweight Tyson Fury, he had a perfect 40-0 record. It had been three years since the world had recovered from Tyson’s shocking victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson should have been set up for a huge rematch payday in the future thanks to the victory, but instead, he went on a two-year drug and drink binge that caused him to gain over 100 pounds and be pronounced medically unfit to compete.

On December 1, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tyson, and Deontay had their long-awaited fight. On Pay Per View, almost 325,000 people spent money to watch the bout. While Deontay was assured of $4 million, Tyson was only promised $3 million.

The boxing community was taken aback when they heard the match ended in a draw after 12 rounds. Both Fury and Wilder ended up making more than $10 million.

Deontay Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round of their May 18, 2019 bout. The sum that Deontay will receive from the fight (purse plus PPV profits) is expected to exceed $10 million.

Deontay’s rematch win over Luis Ortiz occurred on November 23, 2019. The rematch was worth an additional $20 million on top of his $3 million base salary.

In 2020, he was supposed to fight Tyson Fury again. It was later reported that each fighter will receive a $28 million purse plus a 50 percent share of any pay-per-view earnings. On February 22, 2020, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went to the canvas for a heavyweight title bout that Wilder won through technical knockout in the seventh round.

Deontay Wilder Personal Life

Deontay is a father to eight little ones. His ex-wife, Jessica Scales-Wilder, is the mother to his two children and son. Deontay has popped the question to Telli Swift, a star of the reality show “WAGS Atlanta,” as of this writing. His younger brother, Marsellos, is a professional boxer too.

Deontay Wilder Net Worth

Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Oct 22, 1985 (36 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Nationality: United States of America

Deontay Wilder net worth is $30 million fortune. In 2015, Deontay became the WBC heavyweight champion for the first time.

He kept the belt for the next few years. He ended the longest championship gap in boxing history, which had lasted nine years without an American heavyweight champion.

The first battle with Luis Ortiz earned Deontay $2 million, the first fight with Tyson Fury earned him $10 million, the fight with Dominic Breazeale earned him $10 million, and the rematches with Ortiz and Fury earned him $20 million and $28 million, respectively.

With the rematch against Fury scheduled for February 2020, Deontay’s career earnings will surpass $70 million. Deontay made $45 million between June of this year and the next year.

