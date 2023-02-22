Depeche Mode Presale Code 2023: Where Are They Touring?

To their 2023 Memento Mori Tour, Depeche Mode has added more tour dates. The newly announced tour stops include Austin’s Moody Center, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, extra New York City performances at Madison Square Garden and Barclay’s Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, and more, bringing the total number of gigs throughout the world to 75.
In December, Depeche Mode will conclude their tour with two shows at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Depeche Mode Presale Code 2023: Tour Will Begin In California
Depeche Mode’s tour will begin in California, as originally announced, with performances in Sacramento, San Jose, and Los Angeles on March 23, 2023, at the KIA Forum.
On March 24 through Columbia Records, Depeche Mode’s new album, Memento Mori, is scheduled for release. The band’s most recent track, “Ghosts Again,” can be heard here. Longtime Depeche Mode collaborator and Memento Mori album cover and artwork designer Anton Corbijn has given the new song a visual interpretation.
Who Will Perform Firstly In Depeche Mode?
On almost all of the Depeche Mode tour dates, Kelly Lee Owens will serve as the opening act; however, Stella Rose & The Dead Language will provide support in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Kelly Lee Owens, a Welsh-born London-raised artist and producer, has amassed a diverse fan base that includes DepecheMode, St. Vincent, Bjork, John Cale, and other performers. She is known for her distinctive blending of chilly and warm elements in electronic music.
With the release of “Muddled Man,” a frantic rock song that serves as her furious entrance, New York City singer Stella Rose captured our attention. With the support of her band, the Dead Language, she has been causing quite a commotion in her own state. Her father is Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, therefore it goes without saying that she is a member of rock royalty.
When Tickets For Depeche Mode Go On Sale?
On Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m., Depeche Mode tickets will go on sale to the general public, but there are a number of presales fans can participate in if they’d want to get tickets before the rest of the crowd. Tuesday, February 21 marks the start of the first presale. The presale code(s) and all other information are listed below.
The Depeche Mode Presale Code
On February 21 at 10 a.m., a fan presale will begin. You must subscribe to Depeche Mode’s email list in order to obtain the presale code. Instead, you can use the presale code TIMEISFLEETING for Depeche Mode fans.
Following tweet features the code for Depeche Mode.
US & Canada fan presales. Today @ 10am local time.
Code: timeisfleeting
Ticket details at https://t.co/bqMO7KgerU pic.twitter.com/MuP7BEqXdF
— Depeche Mode (@depechemode) February 21, 2023
On February 22 at 10 a.m. local time, a Live Nation promoter presale will start. Choose your preferred tour date and use the following presale code to gain access to that presale: CHORUS.
Where Is Depeche Mode Touring?
There are currently 75 tour dates for Depeche Mode in different nations. The tour will begin in California before moving on to Canada, Europe, the UK, Mexico, and then returning to the United States.
