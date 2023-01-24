Deputies Arrest Four People In The Case Of Lsu Student Madison Brooks

Earlier this month in Baton Rouge, a student at Louisiana State University named Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a vehicle, and deputies have now arrested four males in connection with the circumstances that led up to her death.
According to the authorities working on the case, two of the male suspects have been charged with rape in the third degree. According to the records from the arrest, the other two individuals have been charged with being present during the commission of a rape while not actively participating in the alleged offence.
Deputies have accused Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, of Walker, as well as a youngster who has not been named with the crime of rape in the third degree. The age of the child is 17 years old. You can access the warrant for Washington’s arrest by clicking HERE.
Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, and Everette Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, have both been charged with principal to third-degree rape.
Walker High School produced two notable graduates: George Washington and George Washington Carver. Carver was a part of the school’s baseball team throughout his time there.
According to Louisiana law, a person can be charged with third-degree rape if the victim was “incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity.” This means that the victim was unable to understand the nature of the act because of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or
According to the arrest warrant, investigators claim that Carver confirmed that he and the three other males went to Reggie’s Bar located close to the LSU campus, and consumed alcohol there. According to the arrest record, he stated that Brooks left the pub with them and that she was “extremely unstable on her feet,” that she was unable to keep her balance, and that she was unable to talk coherently without slurring her words.
Carver is said to have informed detectives that his friend, who is 17 years old, and Brooks were “hugging and strolling together.”
According to investigators, Carver informed them that Brooks begged to travel home with them in their vehicle. According to the warrant, he stated to the detectives that Washington and the 17-year-old had asked Brooks to have sexual relations with them, and she had agreed to it.
According to the warrant, Carver told the investigators that he “hated” what Brooks did because he believed that she was too drunk to realise that she was consenting to sex.
After that, according to Carver, they left Brooks off in an area that was close to the place where she was hit on Burbank Drive.
On the morning of January 15, about 3 a.m., Brooks was standing in a dark area of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway when she was struck by a car driven by a ride-share driver. In the end, Brooks passed away in a medical facility.
Read More:
- A Stolen Funeral Home Van Carrying A Missing Body Was Found In Chicago
- Miami Man Jailed In Venezuela Receives $153 Million From US Court