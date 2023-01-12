Deputies Report That A Man In His 20s Died In Orlando After Being Shot: Following a gunshot in Orlando, deputies from Orange County announce that one individual has been killed.
Late on Wednesday night, deputies arrived at the Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway intersection after receiving reports of shots being fired there. A short while later, deputies were informed that a male in his 20s who had been shot was currently being driven to the Kaley Street area.
The individual was transported from Kaley Street to the hospital, where it was determined that he had passed away.
The suspect’s name and any other information about him have not been made public by the deputies.
