Derek Hough Net Worth: Is He Going To Do A Destination Wedding?

Derek Hough Early Life

Derek Hough was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1985. He was the fourth child of five in a family of Latter-day Saints. Marianne and Bruce are his mom and dad, and Sharee, Marabeth, Katherine, and Julianne are his sisters. Hough’s parents and grandparents were all dancers. Hough’s parents were getting a divorce when he was 12, so he was sent to London to live with and learn from dance teachers Shirley and Corky Ballas.

He stayed in London for ten years and went to the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts to learn how to sing, dance, act, and do gymnastics. Hough formed the pop music group 2B1G with his sister Julianne and the Ballas’ son Mark. They went on to perform at dance competitions all over the UK and US. The WDSF World Latin Championship was won by Hough in 2002. At the Blackpool Dance Festival the next year, he and Aneta Piotrowska won the Blackpool U-21 Latin title.

Derek Hough Personal Life

Since 2015, Hough has been in a relationship with Hayley Erbert, who was also on “Dancing with the Stars.” They live in Los Angeles together. Hough said that his sister has already done a lot to help plan the wedding and that she will be involved in some way.

Derek Hough Career

The show is called “Dancing with the Stars.” Hough’s first time on “Dancing with the Stars” was in the fourth season of the show in 2007. In week six, he joined his sister Julianne and professional speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno as guest coaches. The next season, Hough became one of the professional instructors.

He was paired with actress Jennie Garth, and together they came in fourth place. Hough was paired with actress Shannon Elizabeth for season six, and they came in sixth. The next season, Hough was paired with model and TV host Brooke Burke, and they did better. Even though Hough hit his head on the floor and blacked out for a moment when he did, he and Burke still won the season. For the next two seasons, Hough was paired with rapper Lil’ Kim and model Joanna Krupa. During those two seasons, they both finished in fifth place.

Hough won season ten of “Dancing with the Stars” with singer Nicole Scherzinger as his partner. This was his second win on the show. He won again the next season, this time with Jennifer Grey as his partner. In the following seasons, Hough came close to winning but never did. In season 17, he won with “Glee” star Amber Riley. In season 21, when he danced with wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin, Hough won for the sixth and last time.

It was a historic win. In 2016, Hough’s last season, he and his partner, Marilu Henner, came in sixth. Overall, Hough was nominated for nine Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography for his work on “Dancing with the Stars,” and he won two of them. In 2020, it was said that he would take Len Goodman’s place as a judge on the show.

2014 Olympic Winter Games

Hough worked with American ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White on their short dance programme routine for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The two went on to win the event's gold medal, becoming the first Americans to do so.

Acting on stage and on film

On stage, Hough played the lead role in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and danced in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” In 2006, he played Ren in the West End premiere of “Footloose: The Musical,” a role he kept for the UK national tour. Four years later, Hough made his Broadway debut in the last four shows of “Burn the Floor” with Kym Johnson and Mary Murphy. In 2015, Hough performed in the New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, among other stage shows.

On film, Hough had small roles in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and 2012’s “Rock of Ages.” In 2014, he had his first leading role in the South Korean-American dance film “Make Your Move.” On TV, he played a dance teacher in an episode of ABC’s “Better with You” and had a recurring role as Noah West on the musical drama series “Nashville” from 2014 to 2016.

Music Videos

Hough has done a lot of different things for music videos. In 2008, he made a cameo appearance in the video for his sister’s single “That Song in My Head.” The following year, he was the main male dancer in the video for Kate Voegele’s “99 Times.” Hough was also the main dancer in the videos for Cheryl’s “Parachute” and Kellie Pickler’s “Someone Somewhere Tonight.” He also directed the videos for Mark Ballas’ “Get My Name” and his own single “Hold On

Derek Hough Net Worth

Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: May 17, 1985 (37 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Dancer, Actor, Guitarist, Musician, Music Video Director, Choreographer, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America

Derek Hough net worth is $8 million dollars. From 2007 to 2016, he was on the ABC show “Dancing with the Stars.” During that time, he won six times and was nominated nine times for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography. As an actor, Hough was in the West End premiere of “Footloose: The Musical” and had a recurring role in the ABC musical drama “Nashville.”