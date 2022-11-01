Derek Jeter Dating History: How Many Times He Got Into Relationships Before Settling Down With Hannah Davis?

Derek Jeter, a former star for the New York Yankees, has been linked to a wide range of famous women, from Adriana Lima to Tyra Banks. We’re going through all of his exes to see how he ended up with his current wife.

Lara Dutta

In 1999, after the athlete’s team won the World Series, he was confident he could also win over Miss Universe. Lara Dutta, an Indian-born actress, and model began dating Derek Jeter the same year she won Miss Universe, 2000.

They spent the entire year together, and perhaps Dutta was a lucky charm for the Yankees, as they went on to win the World Series for the third time in four years.

Even if their relationship didn’t work out, it appears that Dutta wasn’t done courting sports stars. She is currently married to tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi, who was also formerly a prominent athlete.

Adriana Lima

Jeter dated not only famous actresses and singers but also highly successful models. The baseball player began dating Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima in 2006. who ranked 99th on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities at the time. Lima was successful in her work and her personal life.

Not surprisingly, the relationship between the two didn’t continue long before its participants parted ways. The supermodel had already moved on with another athlete just three years after their breakup. Lima wed NBA player Marko Jaric. They divorced in 2014 after having two children together.

Jessica Biel

A connection between Jeter and Jessica Biel began as each star was healing from a breakup with a former partner; in this case, Jeter with Adriana Lima and Jessica Biel with Chris Evans. At first glance, it didn’t appear too serious; the couple was spotted clubbing and enjoying the outdoors together.

When the two finally admitted to dating in 2006, fans were shocked. They looked like a cute couple at first, but they didn’t really click, and the relationship only lasted a few months. Perhaps, though, this was for the best.

Shortly after her affair with Jeter ended, actress Jessica Biel met her future husband. They met on the set of 7th Heaven, and the 7th Heaven star and Justin Timberlake eventually became husband and wife. This is another piece of evidence that fate usually decides how events play out.

Biel and Timberlake are now the proud parents of two little children. Biel’s star continues to rise, and she is now one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. She has been in several successful movies, such as “Valentine’s Day,” “Total Recall,” and many more.

Jessica Alba

The next ex-girlfriend on Jeter‘s list is, unsurprisingly, a famous actress. Even though Jessica Alba has been acting since the age of 13, it wasn’t until she was 19 and featured in the series Dark Angel that she became a household name.

There was a rumor that Jeter and Alba dated for a brief time, but neither of them ever confirmed it. It happened during one of Jeter and Vanessa Minnillo’s frequent time off. Alba allegedly hooked up with Cash Warren in 2004, but she married Cash Warren in 2008, so the relationship wasn’t serious.

Vida Guerra

Captain Clutch’s reputation rests mostly on the fact that he dated some of the most prominent women of his era, including a Miss America and a high-paid model. Not surprisingly, the athlete’s relationship with FHM’s model of the year in 2005, Vida Guerra, was no exception.

Born in Cuba, Guerra spent her childhood in New Jersey after moving there with her family. Her first modeling job was for the lingerie issue of FHM. According to reports, several readers wrote to the publication requesting more pictures of the woman.

Model Minka Kelly

Jeter had a rather serious relationship with Minka Kelly before he met the lady to whom he would devote totally. Following her breakup with John Mayer, the star of Friday Night Lights reconnected with the Yankees shortstop in 2008. Instead of focusing on Jessica Biel, Jeter was preoccupied with moving on.

At first, their romance was a well-guarded secret. Fans only found out the couple was official after seeing PDA-filled photos of them at ST. Barths the following year. As time passed, the couple celebrated two years together and marriage rumors began to circulate.

Fans assumed that Jeter was now ready to settle down with Kelly after he had a string of unsuccessful relationships with other women. However, it appears that the audience has acted too soon. The A-list celebrities announced their split in 2011 seemingly out of the blue. Also, read about Beyonce Net Worth

The actress then moved on to other things in her life. She’s had a lot of acting success throughout the years, playing characters like Sara from “The Roommate” and “Joanna” from “Just Go With It.” While Kelly never tied the knot, her ex-boyfriend Jeter was on the cusp of finding love.

Hannah Davis

Before he met his eventual wife, Jeter dated as many women as he did baseball players. After a few failed attempts, he finally settled down with one lucky lady. Speculation began to circulate in 2012 that the baseball player was seeing a new woman, Hannah Davis.

From New York City to Tampa, Florida, the two were spotted together. At first, the relationship between the Sports Illustrated model and the athlete was kept under wraps. It took both of them a long time to finally make an official statement about their relationship.

Davis had been modeling to fund her dream of becoming a professional tennis player before she met Jeter. She needed a second job because the cost of competing in tennis events across the country was rising rapidly. She mentioned that modeling companies like IMG and Ford were present at the events.

They had been dating for three years before making their engagement announcement in November 2015. The news that the eligible bachelor had committed to a partner came as a shock. The pair tied the knot after preparing for the ceremony for an entire year.

Wedding festivities were held behind closed doors at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. There wasn’t a huge party; just the couple’s closest friends and family members were present for the ceremony. Even though there was a 16-year age gap between them, supporters were delighted the baseball player found happiness.

They announced they were expecting their first child together shortly after their wedding. Davis gave birth to a baby girl in August 2017; they decided to call her Bella. Their second daughter, named Story, was born to them in 2019. All signs pointed to the fact that they were having a banner year.

