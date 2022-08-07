Why won’t There Be a Derry Girls Season 4?

There are just three more episodes of Derry Girls left, so turn up the volume on your favorite Cranberries cassette, don some scrunchies, and reacquaint yourself with your inner ’90s kid for one last time.

It was hard not to root for the five main characters as they struggled to grow up and become responsible adults amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Our weekly dose of besties, Sister Michael’s caustic putdowns, and Aunt Sarah’s wacky take on life are all things we’ll miss the most when they’re gone.

It was never meant to be a show that lasted forever, with creator Lisa McGee declaring that she wanted it to end on her terms.

Lisa, in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, explained: “I am truly grateful that I was able to complete the three challenges, as well as the stories I desired to tell and the way I desired to depart.

“One-season-and-done is the fate of a lot of shows, and it’s hard for any writer to take on more than one project at once. With Derry Girls, I never had to worry about that; I was always given a lot of creative control.

“So it’s been a sheer pleasure to accompany these folks on their trip without interfering with them in any way. There is a chance I won’t get another chance like this in my life.”

Based on her personal experiences as a teen in Londonderry at the time of its setting, Lisa wrote the story of Derry Girls. A war zone was her childhood backdrop, and she was unaware of the weight it carried until something drove it into her peripheral vision above Smash Hits magazine and the current Boyzone poster. The Troubles were a backdrop, but she didn’t know it.

Described by Lisa herself as a “love letter to the individuals who shaped me,” she stated that three seasons of Derry Girls had been the goal all along when she announced the show’s cancellation.

Filming for Derry Girls had to be repeatedly postponed because of social-distancing limitations brought on by the coronavirus. Because of the show’s success, it became increasingly difficult to bring the group together in one location.

Nicola Coughlan (Clare) was a little sidelined in season three because of the tight scheduling. Ultimately, writers had to make alterations to her participation in the series to ensure that she was in it at all because filming for her other smash-hit program Bridgerton coincided with that for Derry Girls.

In season 3 episode ‘Stranger On A Train; Clare was neatly “left on the platform’ while her character took a restroom break. This is especially obvious in this episode.” Later, Nicola revealed that the episode was shot when she was still working at Bridgerton’s production company. When Clare’s father died, she left Derry and moved out of town, which explains why she could only connect with her friends over the phone in the last episode of The Agreement.

This means that while it’s simple to point the finger upon COVID for the show’s apparent hasty demise, that’s not entirely true. The actor who plays Erin’s father Gerry, Tommy Tiernan, revealed in a radio broadcast weeks before lockdown took place in the UK that this would be the show’s final season.

According to Tommy, who appeared on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show in March 2020: “I believe that this is the final season. As far as I’m aware, this is the final season.”

However, it wasn’t until September 2021 that it was confirmed that the story would finish.

Will there be spin-offs or a movie?

With the fifth episode of season three, ‘The Reunion,’ focusing solely on the parents’ younger selves, speculation about possible spin-offs has been rampant.

There was some speculation that this program was being used as a cover for a real pilot (ie. testing the waters to gauge reaction for a full series).

However, Lisa McGee quickly put that to rest, stating that the program was simply something “for the mammies” and to show her appreciation for what they went through during the worst of the Troubles. A spin-off is out of the question for the time being.

There are no plans to establish a spin-off at this time, she stated. Because I wanted to finish Derry Girls properly and do it right, I put all of my other projects on hold. As a result, I won’t be able to do another for some time, even if I really wanted to..”

“However, I’ve always felt it was just for my own pleasure.” “There’s something in Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary, and then there’s something in Jenny Joyce and her little sidekick Aisling,” she taunted.

Sister Michael’s Siobhan McSweeney also told us she had no intention of returning to the role for a spin-off, stating she’d be open to it “only if it was set in the Maldives”.

We can’t rule out the possibility, but it doesn’t seem likely.

One-hour finale special surrounding the Good Friday Agreement may possibly be a possibility for a movie, according to rumors.

Sorry to disappoint you, but it appears that the majority of the cast has accepted the show’s end.

When Dylan Llewelyn, the star of the show who portrays James called for the series to finish immediately, he referred to it as “quality over quantity”.

It’s time to realize that Derry as we know it has to come to an end. This has been an incredible journey, though it’s not the kind Michelle would have described.

Derry Girls has been this great, enormous thing in my life for more than six years now,” Lisa stated in the lead-up to the final episode. There was an Instagram post recently that said, “Don’t be depressed about the end, but be grateful for the experience.” That’s exactly how I feel,” I tell you.

For me, the ability to attempt this in the first place, let alone finish it in the manner that I desired has been nothing short of extraordinary. The opportunity to express one’s thoughts exactly as one desire is something that I doubt many writers have.

What an incredible privilege and honor it has been to be here. Some of it has me a little worried, but I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

