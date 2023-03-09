DeSantis Shows Graphic Video Of P*rnographic Books In Florida Schools

At least one local TV station had to cut away due to the graphic content as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis opened his press conference on Wednesday with a disturbing video displaying s*xually explicit material from books found in the Sunshine State’s public schools.
The five-minute movie comprised images from books that showed young people having s*xual encounters in such graphic detail that Twitter briefly flagged some of the videos as having sensitive content.
Reporter Mahsa Saeidi of Tampa’s WFLA-TV also cancelled its live stream of the press conference, stating on Twitter that she “doesn’t display s*xually explicit content.”
The press conference, which the governor termed “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax,” was held by DeSantis to highlight books that, in his opinion, are in violation of Florida’s educational standards and to address objections that his limitations were not warranted.
It is important to expose the “book ban” hoax about Florida schools.
Florida empowers parents by ensuring curriculum transparency and will continue to ensure that our tax dollars are spent on education, not indoctrination. pic.twitter.com/mQdr4Adbgj
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 8, 2023
The governor said, “We believe in the rights of parents to be involved in the education of their children and, as a result, we have enacted curriculum transparency legislation, so that the parents know what books are being used in the classroom and what books do their children have access to.
They also have procedures where they can say, “Wait a minute” – you know, some of the stuff you saw up there – “that is p*rnographic,” the governor added. “Why would we allow that in a media centre with students who are 10 years old? It’s just not right.
NEW: Our coverage of Florida school books shown to children, released by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference today, has been marked "sensitive content" by @Twitter pic.twitter.com/jwuC8GPvV6
— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 8, 2023
One of the books mentioned in the film was “Gender Queer,” a memoir by Maia Kobabe that promotes gender-affirming procedures like double mastectomies and has drawings of m*sturbating.
A book called “Let’s Talk About It,” written by Erika Moen, was also included. It has illustrations and explanations of masturbation, directions for anal s*x, and instructions on how to send people s*xually explicit text messages and photographs.
Underage boys are shown engaging in s*x acts with one another at a summer camp in “Flamer” by Mike Curato.
A number of Rupi Kaur novels were also displayed, including one that was pointed out for having poetry that alluded to sex acts.
The video’s accompanying caption clearly declared that it was p*rn. “These publications go against the curriculum and standards of Florida. These texts were never taught in Florida classrooms, according to the left’s deception.
DeSantis claims that 23 school districts in the Sunshine State have had books confiscated for violating state requirements, largely because they included pornographic material.
The governor stated, “I just think parents shouldn’t have to worry about this crap being in the school when they’re sending their kids to school. “They should just be aware of the fact that you’ll receive a top-notch education.”
DeSantis further emphasised that the books were placed on school library shelves using tax payer money.
DeSantis stated, “They [parents] don’t want the garbage and the thought that’s even in there is wrong for these young kids, but they are using your tax dollars to put that in. How is that a responsible use of tax money? To insert that?”
In a landslide victory last November, the 44-year-old was re-elected governor. It is widely believed that he will compete for president in 2024.
