Deshaun Watson Net Worth, Allegation, And All You Want To Know

American football quarterback Deshaun Watson is a member of the Houston Texans of the National Football League.

The Clemson Tigers made it to the CFP title game in 2015 and won the national championship in 2016. Watson played collegiate football at Clemson. In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Texans drafted him 12th overall.

Deshaun Watson Early Life

On September 14, 1995, Derrick Deshaun Watson was born in Gainesville, Georgia. When he arrived in the fall of 2010, he was a student at Gainesville High School.

Watson was a member of the football club known as the Red Elephants. To his surprise, Gainesville coach Bruce Miller had decided to start a rising junior quarterback in his wide system.

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! “Had to cop her the ’17 Jag” 💯🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) April 29, 2017

Deshaun Watson Career

As part of the 2017 NFL Draft, Houston selected quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans traded their 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and their first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns in order to obtain this pick.

A four-year, $13.84 million contract with an $8.21 million signing bonus was signed by the Texans on May 12, 2017. On September 10, 2017, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson made his first regular-season appearance.

Against the New England Patriots in the season opener, Watson returned from an injury and threw for 176 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, and ran eight times for 40 yards as the Texans lost 20–27.

Watson completed 20 of 30 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the Texans’ 30-28 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. He also ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

During a Week 3 27-20 road victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, he threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown to tight end Jordan Akins.

Read More:

Contracts

Watson signed a four-year, $13.84 million contract with a signing bonus of $8.21 million in 2017, which he received in 2018. At $39 million per year, the signing bonus and four-year deal worked up to an average annual salary of $156 million.

On March 18, 2022, the Cleveland Browns announced that Watson had signed a five-year, $230 million contract with a signing bonus of $45 million. The $230 million contract has a guaranteed income of $46 million per season, making it a sound investment.

Allegations of Sexual Assault

It wasn’t until 2021 that a massage therapist in Houston sued Watson for sexual assault after she claims he touched her with the tip of his erect penis during a year-old session and requested sex. By April 2021, more than 20 further civil complaints and lawsuits had been filed. He was also supported by a group of about 20 massage therapists in his cause. Watson’s counsel said that the charges were made to blackmail him.

Nike’s endorsement of Watson expired on April 7, 2021. Beats by Dre, an Apple-owned business, also ended its partnership with him around the same time.

Deshaun Watson’s Net Worth

It is estimated that the football player Deshaun Watson is worth $60 million. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017 after playing college football for Clemson.

In September 1995, Deshaun Watson was born in Gainesville, Georgia. He is a high school quarterback who was a USA Today High School All-American while at Gainesville High School. At Clemson, Watson was an All-American, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and the ACC Player of the Year in 2015, when he played collegiate football.

He was named ESPY’s Best Male College Athlete in 2017 after winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the ACC Athlete of the Year for Clemson in 2016. In addition to his two Dave O’Brien Awards, Deshaun Watson was also the recipient of two Manning Awards.

At No. 12 overall in this year’s NFL Draft, he was chosen to the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Read More: