Detectives Detain A 20-year-old Suspect In The Miami-dade Shooting That Injured A Police Officer

Tuesday saw the filing of charges against a 20-year-old suspect who police say fired shots at a 34-year-old Miami-Dade detective.
According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Detective Ricaurte Lugo was hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot at by Gabriel Gongora on Monday in Miami-Dade County.
A bullet splinter, according to MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez, hurt Lugo’s face.
During a press conference, Ramirez said, “This coward ambushed my cop,” adding that Lugo has worked for the police for six years.
According to MDPD, Lugo was driving an unmarked vehicle after a black 2023 Volkswagen Jetta that had been reported stolen close to the intersection of Northwest 186 Street and 67 Avenue.
Detectives arrest 20-year-old suspect over shooting injuring police officer in Miami-Dade https://t.co/jrJBNpOC30 pic.twitter.com/zVkaM3pLQf
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 6, 2022
Following a check of the neighborhood of the mobile home park, Miramar’s Haven Lakes Estates, located at 11201 SW 55 St., was where police officers discovered Gongora.
According to the arrest report, Gongora, a resident of the Haven Lakes Estates, was detained for interrogation on Monday in Doral and was taken into custody by investigators just before 10:35 p.m.
According to authorities, the Jetta was taken during an armed carjacking and was later discovered by detectives near Haven Lakes Estates. According to the arrest report, Gongora was recognized by a witness as both the shooter and Jetta’s driver.
In Miami-Dade court on Tuesday, Gongora was not granted bond.
Gongora is accused of attempting to kill someone. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477, according to detectives.
