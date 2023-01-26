Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers

The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle.
According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Because she feared for her life, she complied with the man’s demand that she hand over her purse to him. After taking her purse, the bandits ran off in their vehicle. They were afterwards observed making several purchases with the stolen credit card at a store located on Rainer Avenue South. The purchases included gift cards.
According to the police, the female burglar proceeded to a different store a half an hour later and tried to buy more gift cards, but her card was denied at the new store.
The first person of interest is a male who is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, is carrying a semi-automatic weapon, and is hiding his face with a blue ski mask.
The second person of interest is a woman who was last seen donning a blue surgical mask, a black Croc pair of shoes, a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with three white vertical stripes on the sleeves, black Adidas sweatpants with three stripes on each leg, black Adidas socks with white Adidas emblems, and black Adidas shoes.
Read More:
- County Cops Also Shot The Third Suspect In The Home Invasion In The New Castle Neighborhood
- Why Did Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Decide To Break Up?