Devin Booker Net Worth 2022: Klay Thompson Receives 1st Career Ejection After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker

American professional basketball player Devin Armani Booker plays for the National Basketball Association’s Phoenix Suns (NBA). He is Melvin Booker’s (a former basketball player) son.

After one season of collegiate basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats, The Phoenix Suns selected Booker as the 13th overall choice in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

He finished the game against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 2017, with 70 points, making him the youngest player to ever reach that mark.

Booker, who is 22 years old, set a record for the youngest player in NBA history to have consecutive 50-point games in March 2019. Three times an NBA All-Star, he assisted the Suns in 2021 as they advanced to the NBA Finals. On the American Olympic team in Tokyo in 2020, Booker also took home a gold medal.

Early Life

Booker is the son of Melvin Booker, who played point guard for Missouri in 1994 and was voted the Big Eight Player of the Year, and Veronica Gutiérrez, a cosmetologist. In the city of Gutiérrez, Michigan, where his father played basketball with the Grand Rapids Hoops of the Continental Basketball Association, his parents got acquainted.

Living with his mother, who is reputed of Mexican and Puerto Rican origin, Booker was born and reared in Grand Rapids. While his African-American father played basketball professionally abroad. Throughout the summer, he frequently saw his father. He played one-on-one with Danilo Gallinari when he was 12 years old and visited him in Milan.

Booker’s father instilled in him the idea that basketball intelligence was just as significant as natural athleticism. Booker made friends with future NBA stars Tyler Ulis and D’Angelo Russell while they were both in middle school.

Career

After his father retired from the NBA, Booker relocated to Mississippi to live with him. He had previously played basketball for Grandville High School’s freshman, junior varsity, and varsity teams during his freshman year in Michigan.

In August 2011, he started attending Moss Point High School, where his father had been appointed as an assistant coach. Booker scored more points than all of his teammates combined in his team’s 52-32 loss to Gulfport High School in their fifth game of the season.

After agreeing to a rookie scale contract with the Suns on July 13, Booker played in seven Summer League games, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest. Two days before turning 19, he then played in the Suns’ season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks to make his NBA debut.

He played 21 minutes against the Mavericks, scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in a defeat of 111-95. Also, read about Sigourney Weaver Net Worth

In a defeat against the Sacramento Kings on the score of 142-119 on January 2, 2016, Booker scored a then-season-high 21 points.

In a 97-94 loss against the Indiana Pacers on January 19, he scored 32 points and made six three-pointers, tying a rookie record for the Phoenix Suns. At 19 years, 81 days old, Booker became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in a game, trailing only LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He also became the youngest Suns player to do it.

Booker competed in the 2016 Rising Stars Challenge for Team USA. Additionally, he participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Three-Point Contest, where he beat out Stephen Curry (2010), Kyle Korver (2004), and Dennis Scott to become the event’s youngest participant ever and the competition’s fourth rookie to do so.

He advanced to the competition’s final round, where he came in third place, trailing the “Splash Brothers,” Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson (winner).

In a defeat against the Miami Heat on March 3, Booker recorded a then-career-high 34 points, Booker scored 35 points, a career-high, against the Denver Nuggets on March 10. Booker led all rookies in both points (22.4) and assists (4.9) per game in the month of March. Also, read about Tanya Tucker Net Worth

After LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant, Booker became the fourth-youngest player to reach 1,000 career points on April 9 with 16 points in a 121-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He also became the third-youngest player to accomplish that milestone during their rookie season.

Booker earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team and was in fourth place in the voting for the 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2003, he was the first member of the Suns to be named to the All-Rookie Team.

On July 7, 2022, Booker agreed to a four-year, $224 million maximum contract extension with the Suns the same day, he was announced as one of the cover stars of NBA 2023.

Personal Life

Mexican-born Booker’s maternal grandfather. Melvin Booker, a former professional basketball player, is Devin’s sole parent. Due to his advocacy on behalf of his younger half-sister, who suffers from the hereditary chromosomal condition microdeletion syndrome, Booker was appointed a global ambassador for the Special Olympics in 2020.

Klay Thompson Receives 1st Career Ejection After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker

Klay Thompson has participated in 145 postseason games and 651 regular season games for the Golden State Warriors as of Tuesday. He may never have been as agitated on the floor as he was when the Phoenix Suns defeated him 134-105.

The Warriors star was ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday following a heated exchange with Devin Booker that required officials to restrain Thompson while they assessed him back-to-back technical fouls.

D-Book and Klay have some words 🍿 pic.twitter.com/SWcPhjXklB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

The Suns were ahead 81-76 at the halfway point of the third quarter when the fun began. Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, and Draymond Green had all been given technical fouls for different reasons when the two All-Star guards started yelling at each other:

Devin Booker Net Worth

Devin Booker Net Worth is estimated to be around $30 Million in 2022.

Booker has his own philanthropic organization, the Starting Five, which awards $100,000 to five nonprofit groups each and intends to donate $500,000 to nonprofits in Phoenix over the course of five years.

For $3.5 million in 2019, Booker purchased a 5,590-square-foot home in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

