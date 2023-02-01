California Doctor Dharmesh Patel Accused Of Driving Family Off Cliff Seen In New Mugshot After Hospital Stay

Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a Tesla off a cliff on January 2 while his wife and two children were inside, is depicted in a fresh mugshot with a bloodshot eye after being taken from the hospital to a San Mateo County jail.
According to San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Patel, 41, of Pasadena, is accused of three counts of attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for serious bodily harm and domestic violence.
Dharmesh Patel Accused Of Driving Family Off Cliff Seen In New Mugshot
After Patel’s initial court appearance on Monday, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe stated at a press conference that “the evidence shows that he purposefully drove that vehicle over that cliff.”
Patel, who is being held without bail right now, will make a plea decision on February 9.
When the wife is hopefully available for an interview and wants to speak with us at that time, Wagstaffe continued, “We’re trying to learn more.”
Officer Mark Andrew of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated on January 3 that he didn’t think the Tesla’s autopilot was engaged at the time of the collision off the Devil’s Slide cliff, south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on State Highway 1.
The white Tesla was roughly 250 feet down the cliff when first responders arrived on the site on Jan. 2, and they saw the victims were still moving within the car.
Using a “jaws of life” gear, rescuers were able to remove Patel and his wife from the car’s windows and remove the two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy with musculoskeletal injuries.
“We frequently go there looking for cars that have fallen down the cliff and never survived. This was indeed a miracle. “After the collision, Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire battalion chief Brian Pottenger made a statement.
According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, investigators are “having the car examined at from top to bottom” to see whether there were any mechanical problems prior to the collision.
