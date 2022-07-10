Dick Cheney Net Worth: Who Is Dick Cheney Married to?

Early Life and Education

In Lincoln, Nebraska on January 30, 1941, Richard Bruce Cheney became known as Dick Cheney. Father Richard and mother Marjorie raised him as well as two younger siblings named Bob and Susan in Casper, Wyoming. Richard was a soil conservation agent for the United States Department of Agriculture, and Mary had been a well-known softball player in the 1930s. Calvert Elementary School is now known as College View Elementary School in Lincoln, and Dick graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper as class president and football team captain.

Cheney enrolled in Yale University after high school but left after only two years owing to academic failure. In 1962 and 1963, just after he graduated from Yale, he was detained twice for drunk driving. Later, he attended Caspar College and the University of Wyoming, where he earned degrees in political science at the bachelor’s and master’s levels. To work for Governor Warren Knowles’ office, he left his doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1966.

Career in Politics

Congressman William Steiger hired the young Cheney as an intern after he won a congressional fellowship from the American Political Science Association in 1968. Cheney served as Donald Rumsfeld’s assistant in the Office of Economic Opportunity from 1969 to 1970 and as an assistant director of the Cost of Living Council from 1970 to 1974. Cheney began his career in the Ford administration as the Deputy Assistant to the President before rising to the position of Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff at the White House. In addition, he served as Ford’s campaign manager in 1976.

In 1978, Cheney was elected to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives. The House Republican Policy Committee Chairman from 1981 to 1987 was his fifth re-election. After serving as House Minority Whip in 1988, Cheney became George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of Defense in 1989, a position he held until his resignation in 1993. Operation Just Cause and Operation Desert Storm were under Dick’s command as Secretary of Defense. For his efforts, he was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Senator John Heinz Award for Outstanding Public Service.

Career in the Private Sector

Clinton took office in 1993, and Cheney resigned from the Pentagon as a result. Dick served as a director of the Council on Foreign Relations from 1993 to 1995 after joining the American Enterprise Institute (he served his first term from 1987 to 1989). A $20 million retirement package was reportedly given to Cheney when he joined George W. Bush’s government as CEO and Chairman of the Board for Halliburton. Shareholders of Halliburton sued in 2002, claiming that the corporation had engaged in securities fraud; the case was resolved in 2016 for $100 million. As part of a $250 million settlement, the Nigerian government dismissed corruption charges against Cheney and Halliburton in 2010.

Vice Presidency

In his time as Bush’s vice president (2001-2009), Cheney had a significant impact on the direction of the country’s foreign policy, environmental policy, and policies relating to the treatment of detainees. During the Bush administration’s “War on Terror” strategy, Cheney made public claims that Iraq had WMDs and was linked to al-Qaeda. From 11:09 a.m. on June 29, 2002, and 7:16 a.m. until 9:21 a.m. on July 21, 2007, when Bush was sedated for minor medical operations, Cheney served as acting president.

On February 27, 2007, a suicide attack outside the front gate of Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield killed 23 people and wounded 20 more while Cheney was there. Osama Bin Laden sanctioned the attack, the Taliban said, and Cheney was the intended target. Cheney’s backing for the administration’s “enhanced interrogation program,” which included waterboarding captured terrorists, was frequently attacked during his tenure in office, and his approval rating was only 13% when he resigned.

Post-Vice Presidency

Cheney resigned from public office following the presidency of George W. Bush. “In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir” was published in 2011; the sequel, “Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America,” was released in 2015. Both volumes were written alongside his daughter Liz. On March 24, 2012, two years after his sixth heart attack, Cheney got a heart transplant.

Investing in property

Cheney purchased a small site in McLean, Virginia for $1.35 million on January 12, 2000; he demolished the previous house and began work on a 12,765-square-foot home in 2008; he paid $1.35 million for the lot. Dick bought a waterfront estate in Saint Michaels, Maryland, in 2005 for $2.67 million and sold it in 2019 for $2.1 million. A Wyoming home belongs to Cheney.

Personal Life

The year was 1964, and Dick had tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Lynne Vincent. Elizabeth, born on July 28, 1966, and Mary, born on March 14, 1969, are their two daughters. Mary served as the Director of Vice Presidential Operations for Bush and Cheney’s re-election campaign while Liz took over her father’s previous congressional seat in 2017. Liz has five children with her husband Philip J. Perry, while Mary has two children with her wife Heather Poe. Cheney continued to advocate for same-sex marriage after he left office, and in 2012, he urged Maryland lawmakers to pass legislation legalizing the union of people of the same sex.

Cheney inadvertently killed his friend Harry Whittington on February 11th, 2006 while shooting quail in Kenedy County, Texas. Whittington suffered a heart attack and atrial fibrillation on February 14th after being shot in the chest, neck, and right face. Both Whittington and Cheney were able to make a full recovery after the incident.

Dick Cheney Net Worth

Dick Cheney Net Worth is $150 million. With George W. Bush, Cheney was the 46th Vice President of the United States. Many consider him the most powerful vice president in American history. Cheney has a long history in politics, but his $100 million fortune shows he’s also made a good living in the private sector.

