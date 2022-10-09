Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card Login, Payment Method And Customer Services In Detail!

Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card Login: Customers with a DICK’S Sporting Goods credit card can sign up for paperless billing, view their credit scores, and manage their accounts all from the comfort of home by logging in to their accounts online. They can do both of those things with their brand-new Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card using the online control panel. This page will provide you with helpful details on the Dicks Credit Card, including instructions for effectively logging in to your account.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card

In 1948, Dicks Credit Card Login founder Richard Dick Stack launched his chain of American department stores. It’s one of the best-known, and it sells a wide variety of popular sports brands, including gear for playing and keeping in shape, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Headquarters can be found in the Pennsylvania town of Coraopolis. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. offers the Score Rewards Credit Card to its customers so that they can take advantage of the card’s perks whenever they shop at any of its locations.

Score Rewards and Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit card accounts are provided by Synchrony Bank, and cardholders are eligible for incentives based on their credit card scores. The primary goal in creating these cards was to provide real value to customers and meet their expectations for a positive experience.

The Issues Synchrony Bank Synchrony Bank processes payments for and provides support for Dick’s credit cards.

How to Login Dicks Credit Card?

First, let’s dive into this tutorial and have a look at the online Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card login processes. The ones that are listed below are the ones in question. Don’t miss a beat when it comes to accessing your Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card account by following the detailed steps provided below.

Step 1: Go to Dicks’s credit card

Visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card login page on the official website or click https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/scorerewards-credit-card.

Step 2: Put in your account information

Next, enter your Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card username and password.

Step 3: Done logging in

After entering the user ID and password, click on Secure Login.

How to Find Your Online Dicks Credit Card User ID?

Step 1: Go to the page “Forgot User ID.”

On the login page, click the “Forgot User ID” button.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary information

To change your user ID, enter your account number and zip code.

Step 3: The reset is done

After putting in your info, click the “Continue” button to finish resetting. I hope that the steps above will help you quickly Recover your Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card Login User Id Online.

How to Online Password Reset for Dicks Credit Card?

Step 1: Reset your password for your Dicks Credit Card

First, go to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card login page on the official website and click the “I forgot my password” button.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary information

To change your password, enter your user ID and zip code.

Step 3: Reset is done

Click the continue button to complete. Make sure you have the right information.

After that, follow the steps below to find out your Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card Password. If you follow the steps above, you should be able to Reset your Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card Login Password Online without too much trouble.

How to Sign Up Online for a Dick’s Credit Card?

Step 1: Go to the page to sign up

To make a new account, click the “Register” button on the “Log In” page.

Step 2: Fill in your account details

To make a new account, enter the required information, such as your account number and zip code.

Step 3: The register is done

Click the continue button to complete the register

After that, the person who has the Dick’s Credit Card must decide how they want to get their bill. You will get an email every month from “Electronic Statements” telling you when you can check your bill online.

You can look at your new electronic statement by going to the service site and clicking “View Statement.” There will be no email alert for the delivery of a “Paper Statement.”

How to pay off Dick’s credit card?

Your Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card can be paid for at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and through the Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card app, among other places.

Synchrony Bank accepts payments online, over the phone, and through the mail. You can also use your Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card to pay over the phone or by mail.

Phone Payment for Dicks Credit Card

To pay by phone with a Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card, call the customer service number on the back of the card:

With the Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card, you can also settle credit card transactions over the phone for free. To make a payment over the phone, you need your credit card number, your bank account number, and your Social Security Number.

Call Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1-877-471-5638 to pay with a credit card over the phone. You can finish the transaction with the automated system or ask to talk to a real person. There may be a fee if you use live support to make a payment or ask for a fast phone payment.

Make online payment

Log in to your account to pay.

Sign in to your account. If you haven’t already, follow the instructions above to sign up for online access by going to the Dick’s Sporting Goods login page.

Choose a way to pay.

To finish your payment, enter your bank information, such as your account and routing numbers, as directed.

Pay as guest

Pick “Pay as a Guest” from the menu at the top of the login page for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

You have to put in your ZIP code, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and your credit card account number.

To finish making your payment, click “Continue” and do what it tells you to do.

You can pay your Dicks credit card bill by mail.

You can also mail your Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card payment. Send a check or money order for the minimum amount you owe as your payment.

You should include the payment coupon from your bill statement with the payment, or write your account number on the check. Send the check to the address listed on the back of your credit card.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’s address for credit card payments

ATTN: ScoreRewards P.O. Box 960012 Orlando, Florida 32896

Customer service for Dicks credit cards can be reached at

By Phone

1-877-471-5638 is the phone number for Dick’s Sporting Goods Mastercard.

1-877-417-1324 is the phone number for Dick’s Shop Credit Card.

By Email Mastercard Score Rewards

P.O. Box 960012

Orlando, FL 32896

Score Rewards is the name of the store’s credit card.

P.O. Box 530916

Atlanta, GA 30353

