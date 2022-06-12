Dicks Sporting Goods Credit Card Login, Payment

Dick’s Sporting Goods, with headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a major omnichannel sporting goods store with hundreds of shops around the United States. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a loyal following thanks to its large selection of high-quality sporting goods, clothes, accessories, and footwear.

Store-branded credit card, the ScoreRewards credit card, can be used for in-store purchases at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream to ease the shopping process. As an additional payment option, the athletic goods shop offers the Synchrony ScoreRewards Mastercard, which may be used in just about any place that accepts Mastercard.

If you have a Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card, you can earn two points for every $1 spent in-store and online at Dick’s. In addition, you’ll get one point for every dollar spent somewhere else if you use your ScoreRewards Mastercard.

Your credit card bill must be paid in full before the due date if you’ve used it to make a purchase. Find out what your choices are in this guide.

Benefits of the ScoreCard and the ScoreCard Gold

Members of ScoreCard can accumulate points that can be redeemed for incentives. DICK’S Sporting Goods retailers can directly redeem these awards for a cash-equivalent rebate. For every dollar spent on qualified purchases at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream shops, as well as online stores, members receive one point. As a thank you, they’ll also receive exclusive offers by mail and email.

It is possible to redeem points in the following ways: Every time you reach 300 points, you’ll receive a $10 gift card. An estimated 0.33 percent cash return rate means that each point is worth approximately 3 cents.

Those who spend $500 in a calendar year (or have an active ScoreRewards credit card) will gain Gold status, which provides additional privileges, such as members-only perks and more opportunities to earn points.

How to Make a Payment After Logging In

Log in to your Synchrony Bank Dick’s Sporting credit card account.

Enter your username here. Take care while entering your username because it’s case-sensitive. The user ID you use to log into Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website may be different from the user ID you use to log into your credit card account.

Input your password here.

To get started, click on the secure login link.

If you’re using a personal computer, check the box to save your user ID.

Have trouble remembering your Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card User ID or Password?

An online password reset is available to customers with a Dick’s Sporting Goods credit card.

Find the user ID

Underneath the login menu, look for the “Find User ID” link.

Next, enter your credit card information.

Enter the zip code of your billing location.

To proceed, click on the “Find User ID” button.

The Password Can Be Reset

Find the link to reset your password under the login menu.

Enter your user ID.

Enter the zip code of your billing location.

Click the “Continue” button to go to the following step.

On the next page, choose and confirm your new password.

Your username and password are required to log in now.

How To Make a Dick’s Sporting Goods Credit Card Payment Online

Others opt to pay their credit card bill via the online payment method at Dick’s Sports Goods. Making a payment online as a guest or logging into your online account are both options available to you. Here are the specifics for each choice.

Online payments can be made regularly

If you haven’t already done so, visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods login page and sign up for online access. Bottom of “Access

Your Account,” there is a “Register” option that you can click on.

Click “Continue” when you’ve entered your account number and postal code.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access your account by entering your User ID and Password.

Choose a payment method.

Choose a payment method. To make a payment, follow the onscreen instructions, which include entering your bank account and routing number.

As a Guest, You Can Pay for Your Purchases Online

Using the “Pay as Guest” option is an option if you don’t have your login credentials on hand. In this manner:

Select “Pay as a Guest” at the top of the Dick’s Sporting Goods login screen.

As part of the process, please enter your credit card account number, the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and your ZIP code.

To complete your payment, click “Continue” and follow the on-screen instructions. Make sure you have all of your financial details on hand.

What Happens If My Dick’s Credit Card Payment Is Late?

Late fees apply if your Dick’s credit card payment is not received by the due date at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). However, any of the accessible payment options can still be used to make a payment. A $29 late fee will be imposed. There will also be a $40 late fee if your account has been penalized in the previous six billing cycles.

