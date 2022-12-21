Did CDC Verify That The COVID Vaccine Caused Thousands Of “Sudden Deaths”?

Claim: CDC data released in October 2022 offer proof that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine raises a person’s likelihood of passing away.
Score: FALSE
In December 2022, a shallow examination of publicly available data written by the anti-vaccine publication “The Exposé” went viral. The article, “CDC secretly acknowledges at least 118k Children & Young Adults have ‘Died Suddenly’ in the USA during the roll-out of the COVID Vaccines,” regularly highlighted its own failure to obtain publicly available information as evidence of a sinister plan, asserting that:
Since the Food & Drug Administration first authorized the emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccination in the USA, official statistics quietly released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveal approximately half a million children and young people have died. Sadly, this has led to over 118,000 more deaths than the norm between 2015 and 2019.
The basis for the aforementioned argument is primarily the finding that the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 did not immediately cause excess fatalities, or the number of deaths that exceed projected expectations for that time period, to cease or reduce.
Did CDC Confirm That Thousands 'Died Suddenly' as a Result of COVID Vaccines? https://t.co/xSICJycyb7 The vaccine did NOT work as intended; worse population was told that masks were not required then mandate mask everywhere. Vaccine does NOT prevent the spread nor getting sick!!
— Wilfredo (@Wilfred20069904) December 20, 2022
While it is true that extra deaths did not immediately stop or reduce, rationally speaking, this does not support a cause-and-effect conclusion.
Although The Exposé called these weekly death figures “extremely hard to discover,” they have been made available to the public for more than ten years and are constantly updated. A researcher can filter data using the CDC’s data viewer by variables including age and, in some situations, cause of death. The Exposé used these features to note the following:
By this point in 2022, there had been 7,680 more excess fatalities among children and young people than there were during the same period in 2020 when the claimed Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst.
But with 291,461 additional fatalities overall or over 60,000 more than in 2020, 2021 was by far the worst year for deaths among people aged 0 to 44.
There is no connection between mortality and COVID-19 immunization, even though the year 2021 when COVID-19 vaccines were available, “was by far and large the worst year for deaths among 0 to 44-year-olds.” The risk of mortality and vaccination coverage would meaningfully correlate.
No such association exists, as reported by Health Feedback and others. According to a November study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates in the United States have roughly three times the excess mortality of the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates.
Read More: