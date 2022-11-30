Did Sam Hunt Cheat On His Wife: Why Was His Pregnant Wife Determined To File For Divorce?

Did Sam Hunt Cheat On His Wife: Of course, there is never a good time to cheat on your spouse, but we would argue that there are some situations in which it is especially bad.
It would be especially disastrous to cheat on your spouse during the honeymoon. Or when your partner is going through a tough patch. Maybe this is why the Sam Hunt cheating scandal has gotten so much more attention than the typical celebrity scandal.
Who Is Sam Hunt
American singer-songwriter Sam Hunt has a $3 million fortune. Sam Hunt entered this world in December of 1984 in Cedartown, Georgia. Before signing a record deal with MCA Nashville in 2014, he played football throughout high school and college.
Hunt’s first full-length studio album, Montevallo, was out that same year. The album topped the US Country chart, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, and made it to #2 in Canada, earning itself a Gold certification.
While at #5 on the US County chart, Hunt’s 2014 EP X2C peaked at #36 on the Billboard 200. His singles “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” and “House Party” all topped the US Hot Country and US Country Airplay charts.
Hunt broke a two-year drought by becoming the first male rookie to top the Top Country Albums chart. Hunt’s career began as a songwriter for other musicians, including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, and Billy Currington, before he found his own success with his own material.
Aside from his three CMA Awards and one ACM Award nomination, he also has a CMT Music Award to his name.
Did Sam Hunt Cheat On His Wife
To return to our first argument concerning the timing, Sam Hunt did not merely cheat on Hannah Fowler; he did so when she was carrying their first child. TMZ reports that Fowler has filed for divorce in Tennessee, alleging “inappropriate marital behavior” and “adultery” as the reasons.
TMZ also stated that Fowler marked the box in her paperwork that read, “The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman behavior or behavior toward the spouse as renders cohabitation hazardous or improper.”
She reportedly filed a few months before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary and her due date. Additionally, she is seeking spousal maintenance, child support, and primary custody of their unborn child.
Fowler is an extremely private person, which means we don’t know much about her perspective. On the other side, Hunt has occasionally provided a window into their marriage, and not simply through his songs.
As mentioned above, the couple dated on and off for several years before getting married, and in an interview with ET in 2017, Hunt revealed he did everything he could to convince Fowler to get back together in 2016.
Over the course of the summer of 2017, he visited Hawaii seven times. “Attempting to convince her to return. On my seventh visit, she finally agreed to go.”
Possibly, he should have listened to her the first six times she said it.
Who Is Hannah Lee Fowler
Beautiful American nurse Hannah Lee Fowler is widely known as Mrs. Sam Hunt, the spouse of Grammy-winning country music artist Sam Hunt. Not mentioning Sam Hunt’s wife, who has made important contributions to her field, would be an injustice.
She maintains grace and dignity in the face of the challenges inherent in being married to a famous person. After marrying country star Sam Hunt, nurse and fitness enthusiast Lindsay Ellingson found herself in the spotlight overnight.
Source: TOI
Nurse and health nut Hannah Lee Fowler lives comfortably. It is estimated that by 2022 her wealth will have increased to around $3 million. It’s safe to assume that Hannah enjoys spending time with her loved ones and has a comfortable lifestyle thanks to the money she earns at her job. Perhaps Hannah has invested in a business or other endeavor from which she now benefits monetarily.
