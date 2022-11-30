Did Will Smith Cheat On His Wife: Did Will Cheat On His Wife With Margot Robbie?

Did Will Smith Cheat On His Wife: Since the viral video of the Oscar slap gate incident starring Will Smith, he has been a constant presence in the media. The video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony because of Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife went viral among fans.
Amidst this is a vintage video of Will Smith, in which he credits his lack of cheating for his box office success.
Who Is Will Smith
Will Smith has been one of the most well-known and well-liked people in the world for over two decades as an actor, film producer, and rapper. Smith is worth $350 million at the time of this writing. Will Smith earns $40 million or more annually from his various endeavors, and in some years he has earned as much as $80 million.
For instance, Will made $45 million in film and other income between June 2019 and June 2020.
In the 2000s, at the height of his career, Will’s movie paychecks averaged $20 million to $30 million. Over the past few years, he has earned massive one-film salaries from Netflix. After starring in “Bright” (2017, Netflix), he reportedly made $20 million.
The film’s sequel reportedly earned him $35 million. He made $60 million total (plus bonuses) for “King Richard,” as well as an awkward Oscar.
He has also achieved some measure of fame on the internet. Will has amassed an impressive online following, including over 45 million on Instagram, 8 million on YouTube, and 30 million on TikTok as of this writing.
Did Will Smith Cheat On His Wife
Will Smith’s fans have long wondered if he cheated on Jada Pinkett Smith? According to Will, his wife is not the “only one” who has had extramarital affairs.
As a reminder, Jada and Will appeared on a bombshell episode of The Red Table Talk in July 2020 to address rapper August Alsina’s claims that he had a connection with the 50-year-old Girls Trip star. Will gave August “his blessing” to continue the relationship for years, August said. August’s assertions were initially rejected by the Smiths, but the pair later confirmed them. In their Red Table Talk episode, Will and Jada disclosed that the romance occurred during their marriage’s separation.
Just over a year after the pair revealed the extramarital romance, Will told GQ that his wife was not the “only one” to have a relationship with someone else throughout their 23-year marriage. “The public has an impenetrable narrative.” “Once the public decides anything, it’s tough to impossible to dislodge the photos and thoughts and perceptions,” the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum added, before “delicately” adding that his wife was not the only one having sexual connections.
Will added, “Jada never believed in a conventional marriage.” Jada’s family was unorthodox. So she was raised differently than I was. What is relational perfection? What’s the ideal couple interaction? Monogamy was what we chose for most of our partnership, not thinking of it as the only marital perfection.”
Will and Jada’s relationship became polygamous, according to GQ’s November cover story. With the conviction that everyone must discover their own route, we have trusted and released each other. Will continued, “And marriage for us can’t be a prison.” “And I don’t recommend our road.” I don’t recommend this path. But the liberties we’ve given each other and the unwavering support are the finest definition of love to me.”
Are Will Smith And Jada Still Together?
It appeared that things had settled down between Will and Jada after their Red Table Talk, as evidenced by Will’s statement to his wife: “I could love you through anything.”
An insider said, “At the end of the day, they do love each other,” thus it seems like everything worked out for the couple after all the rumors and the interview.
Then, during an interview on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Jada said that she was “done” with “entanglements.”
Together, Will and Jada went to this year’s Oscars, when Will notoriously smacked comedian Chris Rock for jokingly calling Jada “G.I. Jane” because of the low fade she got after being diagnosed with alopecia.
Will strode up to the mic and smacked Chris across the face. Then he remarked, “Violence in all its manifestations is poisonous and harmful,” and Will apologized for everything.
After Will’s divorce from Sheree Zampino in 1997, he wed Jada, and the couple will soon be celebrating their silver wedding anniversary on December 31, 2022.
