Die Hard celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018. Bruce Willis got his start in movies like John McClane’s crazy night at Nakatomi Plaza, which has been a classic for more than three decades now. As a result, it’s only fair that Die Hard 6 arrives 30 years after the first.

Many people expected a sixth film to be made following the success of the first five—the most recent being 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard—but no one in the film industry seems to have taken the initiative to make it happen. Those were the days, man.

As soon as the screenplay is finished, production will begin on the new Die Hard, according to director Len Wiseman, who told Slashfilm that it will “happen extremely soon.”This page contains all the information you need to know about Die Hard 6.

Die Hard 6 Plot

The story of ‘1979’ begins in modern-day New York City. Bruce Willis will portray John McClane in the present day. Consequently, the film will transition between sequences from 1979 and the present day.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Cast, Trailer, Release Date & More! Willis has previously declared that this picture is “better than the original!,” and that “it’s the first actual sequel to Die Hard, which was the only truly excellent one”.

Die Hard 6’ Cast

Bruce Willis:-

He has been a part of the film’s creation since the beginning. He was last seen in A Good Day to Die Hard, a critically acclaimed film from 2013. However, there have been suggestions that the film will have a younger cast.

John McClane:-

Some viewers were concerned that Willis would no longer be the star of the show.

However, according to a news source, the 65-year-old action star is planning a sixth and final installment of the series, in which the hero will undoubtedly find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time once again. So don’t panic, Die Hard fans: “I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce,” di Bonaventura explained.

The release date for this picture has yet to be set. At this point in the production process, it’s still unclear how long it will take to shoot and edit an action blockbuster film of this scope and scope!

Unfortunately, the current Coronavirus epidemic isn’t going to help things move along any time soon.

The source of this information is Twitter. Immediately following the release of A Good Day to Die Hard in 2013, Fox Studios began exploring the possibility of making the sixth film, maybe as a response to the film’s dismal critical reaction. As of 2017, there has been talking of a sixth Die Hard film, which will center on both John and Holly, his ex-wife.

Following Disney’s purchase of Fox in 2019, production for a theatrical release was canceled outright. Disney is apparently reportedly planning a streaming series based on McClane for Disney+ or Hulu, according to sources from the summer of 2019.

Ad of the Day | It's official. Die Hard is 'the greatest Christmas story ever told' in fun new Blu-ray trailer: https://t.co/gtx2Kw45ll pic.twitter.com/P2btxB3mHS — Adweek (@Adweek) December 18, 2018

‘Die Hard 6’ Trailer

The film is currently in the development stage. No trailer for this movie exists. Please accept my apologies. Here are the final thoughts. As well as directing Live Free Or Die Hard in 2007, Wiseman also helmed this project. Despite its PG-13 rating, A Good Day To Die Hard did far better than John Moore’s 2013 sequel, A Good Day To Die Hard, with audiences (earning close to $390 million worldwide).

We're crossing our fingers that the new movie will be well received by reviewers and a box office success. There is currently no set date for the release of this film. We'll keep you apprised of any 'Die Hard 6' developments as they emerge.