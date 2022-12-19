Diego Maradona Cause Of Death: Why Has His Medical Team Been Charged?

Diego Maradona Cause Of Death: Eight of the medical personnel who attended to the well-known football player Diego Maradona in the days leading up to his passing have been charged with his murder.
The prosecution has asserted that Maradona’s death at the age of 60 was the result of “omissions” on the part of his medical staff.
Diego Maradona Cause Of Death
On November 25, 2020, Maradona passed away after experiencing a heart attack in his house in the neighborhood of Dique Luján in Buenos Aires.
The football player was pronounced dead at one o’clock in the afternoon local time, despite numerous attempts to bring him back to life.
He had recently undergone surgery to repair a subdural hematoma, which is a clot that forms on the brain, and was in the process of recuperating at the time.
The news of his passing shook the entire country, and tens of thousands of mourners gathered at his wake to pay their condolences.
On November 27, 2020, Maradona was laid to rest at the Jardn Bella Vista cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina, adjacent to the graves of his parents, Dalma and Diego.
A report done in 2021 came to the conclusion that the football star had been in excruciating pain for a full day leading up to his passing.
It revealed flaws that may have saved him, and his lawyer Matias Moria posted about them on Twitter, saying, “The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was criminal incompetence.”
According to the findings of the investigation, the medical attention that Maradona received “did not fulfill the minimum standards,” and the Argentine football player might still be alive today if he had received “appropriate hospitalization.”
Who Was Diego Maradona?
Maradona was undoubtedly one of the most well-known football players in the history of the sport. The Argentinian’s career was so successful that he is frequently referred to as the “God of football.” He was the captain of the team that won the World Cup in 1986 Argentina.
He finished his career with his country having won 91 caps and having scored 36 goals. The player was a member of the club teams Barcelona and Napoli when he was not playing for his country’s national team. Lionel Messi has called him “the finest ever,” and he is credited with being an inspiration to the subsequent generation of football players.
After his playing career was over, he transitioned into coaching and eventually became the head coach of the Argentine national team. Despite the fact that the celebrity had struggled with poor health in latter years, Maradona was venerated as a national hero in Argentina.
Up until 2004, the former football player struggled with an addiction to both cocaine and alcohol.
Why Has Diego Maradona’s Medical Team Been Charged?
There were many unanswered concerns following his passing regarding the circumstances surrounding his demise.
The medical staff that attended to Maradona were accused of acting in an “inappropriate, defective, and reckless manner” by the committee that was tasked with investigating the death of the soccer player.
According to Reuters, the public prosecutor is claiming that the famed football player passed away as a result of “omissions” made by his medical team.
They then go on to describe “the behaviors – active or by omission – of each of the accused which led to and contributed to the realization of the detrimental result.” These behaviors might be either intentional or unintentional.
The medical staff who attended Maradona consisted of eight personnel in total, including physicians, nurses, and a psychologist.
Those who were providing care for the football player at the time of his passing are being accused of “simple murder,” which can be defined as the intentional taking of a life.
Should they be proven guilty, they might be sentenced to anywhere between eight and twenty-five years in prison.
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand Of God’
Maradona’s “Hand of God” occurred at the 1986 World Cup and is frequently referred to as the most contentious moment in sport.
The score of Argentina’s match against England was nil-nil. Maradona leaped to head the ball toward the goal, but he struck it with his hand instead.
The referee had not seen his hand touch the ball, and there was no technology at the time to analyze the video. It enabled Argentina to defeat England 2-1.
Maradona said in a post-match interview that he had “somewhat used his head” and “somewhat used the hand of God” to score the goal.
The 1986 World Cup would ultimately be won by Argentina.
