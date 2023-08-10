Do Red Lights Prohibit Texting? Unveiling Lesser-Known California Road Rules

Driving in California might seem straightforward, but hidden amidst the familiar laws are a few lesser-known rules that could catch you off guard. Whether you’re a seasoned road warrior or a new driver, it’s essential to be aware of these nuances to avoid surprises and potential penalties. Here are five crucial points to remember:
1. Carry Your Physical Driver’s License and Registration
When you’re pulled over by law enforcement, a snapshot of your driver’s license won’t suffice. According to Anita Gore, the DMV’s spokesperson, officers require the physical versions of your driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Failure to provide these documents might lead to an infraction or misdemeanor charge.
2. Left Lane Alert: Keep Pace or Yield
The left lane on highways demands attention. If you’re driving below the posted speed limit, you could be ticketed.
However, if you’re maintaining the speed limit (e.g., 65 mph), you’re not obligated to move over for vehicles driving faster, even if they approach at 80 mph. While it’s courteous to yield to faster vehicles, it’s not legally mandated.
3. Adapt Your Speed to Traffic Conditions
Whether you’re amid congested traffic or cruising on an open road, your speed should reflect the context. Variables like traffic density, weather, road conditions, and surrounding vehicles should influence your pace. While some flexibility is allowed, exceeding the speed limit, even by 1 mph, can result in a citation.
4. Motorcycle Lane Splitting: Legal and Cautious
California uniquely permits lane splitting for motorcycles. This practice involves riding between stationary or moving vehicles within the same lane. While legal, it’s advised for experienced riders due to the elevated risks associated with this maneuver. Speed and skill are crucial factors, and riders must exercise caution to avoid accidents.
5. Phone Usage While Driving: Keep It Hands-Free
California’s strict cellphone laws are clear: unless it’s for navigation and in hands-free mode, don’t operate your phone while driving.
The California Vehicle Code, Section 23123.5, bans using handheld phones or electronic devices while driving. Voice-operated or hands-free usage is acceptable, as long as the device is securely mounted or used with a single swipe or tap.
Understanding these less-discussed road rules is vital for staying on the right side of the law and ensuring road safety.
As you embark on your journeys, remember that responsible driving goes beyond obeying well-known regulations – it also involves awareness of the subtler guidelines that contribute to a smooth and secure driving experience.
