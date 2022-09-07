Documents Seized at Mar-a-lago Reportedly Include Nuclear Capabilities Details

Details concerning a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities were found in one of the documents confiscated from Mar-A-Lago last month, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, underscoring the gravity of the classified data uncovered during the FBI’s raid of the former president’s mansion last week.

Information about the foreign country’s military capabilities, particularly its “nuclear-defense preparedness,” were detailed in the relevant dossier.

It is unknown whether the unknown country is an ally or foe of the United States.

The report adds, citing an unnamed source, that some of the documents seized from Mar-A-Lago are highly classified and can only be viewed by the president or a cabinet member.

Officials only get access to certain files if they have a “need-to-know” about them, which is stricter than top-secret clearance.

These reports are kept in “a secure compartmented information facility” under the watchful eye of a “designated control officer” due to the extreme sensitivity of the information they contain.

325. There have been that many sensitive documents retrieved from Trump’s Florida estate this year. The Justice Department said in a court filing that the FBI had seized “more than 100” of them during a search of the property the previous month.

The FBI searched the Mar-a-Lago estate last month, and the Washington Post said that among the documents they were looking for were those pertaining to nuclear weapons. The classified nature of these nuclear documents was not known at the time. Twenty boxes containing secret documents, a handwritten message, and data on the French president were recovered by federal officials from the former president’s home in Florida. Recently, a federal court sided with Trump and ordered an independent “special master” to analyze the records taken from his home, which is likely to impede and drag down the DOJ’s ongoing investigation into the former president’s actions.