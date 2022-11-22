Does Caillou Have Cancer? Why is He bald?

If you have a toddler or preschooler, you probably know about Caillou, a popular educational show from Canada. A 4-year-old boy named Caillou is the main character of the show. He encourages kids to explore the world and go on adventures with him. Many people are wondering why the cartoon character is bald since he’s not a baby. Read on to find out why Caillou has no hair on his head!
Contents
Why is Caillou bald? Does Caillou have cancer?
So, it turns out that Caillou’s baldness has a lovely and encouraging meaning that has nothing to do with cancer or any other illness. “Caillou was first made as a nine-month-old baby. When it was time for him to grow up, the hair made him look different. So, we decided that Caillou would always be bald, and he became famous as a bald little boy “the site for the show says.
“Caillou’s baldness may make him different, but we hope it shows kids that being different isn’t just okay, it’s normal.”
The Caillou Cancer Debate
To “represent all youngsters,” the show’s writers will occasionally have Caillou’s hair fall out. Many parents have banned their children from watching Caillou because of the show’s portrayal of Caillou’s baldness, and this explanation sounds rather contrived in an attempt to appease those parents.
Personally, I don’t see a problem if kids keep imagining that Caillou is bald due to cancer and they still want to watch the show. The analogy I’d use is that I doubt any caring parents would forbid their children to interact with a peer simply because that peer had cancer.
Even if it’s fiction, “Caillou with cancer” speaks for countless children who face the same fate as him, as one gets diagnosed with cancer every three minutes somewhere in the world. Young viewers with cancer may find inspiration and support in Caillou, oblivious of the fact that the character’s cancer diagnosis is divisive.
Read More:
- Outlander Season 7 Release Date: Everything You Want To Know About Your Favorite Series
- The Wilds Season 3 on Prime Video – Everything You Need To Know
Is Caillou still on TV?
There are no more new episodes of the show on TV, which is a shame. From September 1997 to October 2010, the show had five seasons. There have been a total of 144 new episodes.
But, luckily, you can still watch old episodes of the show. You can watch them live on PBS, or you can watch them on Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, and more.
What is the meaning of the name Caillou?
The other characters on the show have simple names like Mommy, Daddy, Rosie, Grandma, and Grandpa, but not Caillou. But his name is also special because it means something.
The site says that Christine L’Heureux named the character Francoise Dolto to honour her work and contribution.
“Caillou is the French word for a pebble, which was used in a ritual that Dr. Francoise Dolto made up. She asked children to give her pebbles as a payment symbol for her consultations. This was a way for her to show that she respected the child as a person “the description continues. “A thing that happened at the start of the project showed that the name was good. Christine knew she had made the right decision when she heard a neighbor tell her child, “Kayou, it’s time to come in.”” How exciting!
For kids who love this show, it’s a good thing that parents can order dolls, other toys, and books related to the show as well as reruns. There are even paper activities that kids can print out and do, as well as an app. Still, it’s easy to enjoy the cute Caillou in more than one way, even though the well-loved TV show is no longer being made.
What’s Caillou’s age?
During the show, Caillou was four years old and lived with his parents and younger sister, Rosie.
Caillou is a unique name that means “pebble” in French. Dr. Francoise Dolto, a pediatrician and psychoanalyst, used this name in a ritual she made up.
Francoise had a lot of respect for children, so when they came to see her, she often asked them to give her pebbles as a kind of payment.
The official website also says that Christine L’Heureux chose the character’s name to honor Francoise Dolto’s work and contribution.
What’s Caillou’s height?
In 2019, the Huffington Post said that a fan asked Google how tall Caillou is, and Google replied that he is an impressive 5 feet, 11 inches tall.
Google thinks that the baby is taller than the average grown man, whose average height is about 5 feet 9 inches.
Caillou sings “every day I grow a little more,” and before the show’s theme song starts, his mother tells him, “You’re getting to be a big boy!” This gives the theme song a different meaning.
Realistically, Caillou is between two and four feet tall, which is about the average height for a boy of four years old.
Read More: