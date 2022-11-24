Does Posie LaBrant Have Cancer: Why Is LaBrant Family Facing Backlash From Fans?

Does Posie LaBrant Have Cancer: The LaBrant siblings, Cole and Savannah, are two of the most watched and discussed couples in the world of online parenting. They have gained 13 million followers with consistent uploads of family life, including births, birthdays, and pranks.
Then, at the end of last month, the LaBrants shared a trailer for a video with a disturbing name. Documentary about a woman who learns she has cancer.
The video’s thumbnail featured the happy family of five: Everleigh, 8, Posie, 2, and 1-year-old Zealand.
It was obvious that their devotees were anxious about them. The question “Are you guys okay?” appeared in a remark on Cole LaBrant’s Instagram. Another: “I have a lot of concerns. Can you tell me what’s happening? Where is cancer?” And: “I happened to glance at the name of your future video on YouTube. Really, I am worried.”
Cole began his family history lecture, which spans the course of the entire 43-minute film, on August 29. The story of how, at the tender age of 19, he met the woman who would become his wife, how he became a father to her daughter, and how they went on to have two more children together.
Who Is Posie LaBrant
Known as a prominent family member, Posie Rayne LaBrant was born in the United States on December 28th, 2018.
She’s the kid of YouTube sensations Savannah and Cole LaBrant, who go by The LaBrant Fam. Their family’s YouTube channel has over 12 million subscribers and 3.9 billion total views. The stars aligned in such a way that Capricorn is Posie Rayne LaBrant’s zodiac sign.
Her younger brother’s name is Zealand, and her older half-sister is named Everleigh Soutas.
Posie is a very popular and wealthy family member. The sum of $1.5 million is what we calculated Posie Rayne LaBrant’s net worth to be based on information found on sites like Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.
Source: Distractify
Before she was born, her parents’ channel was known as Cole&Sav. She was shot as her parents learned they were expecting her on May 9, 2018.
Her birth video was posted to YouTube on December 29, 2018. With over 8.5 million views in less than 5 days, it quickly went viral.
Does Posie LaBrant Have Cancer
Posie LaBrant doesn’t have cancer, despite what some may think.
Cole and Savannah revealed their concerns that their daughter may be battling cancer in a recent video. The pair said that Posie’s leg pain caused her to wake up in the middle of the night, wailing.
Cole reflected on his memory of a young boy who had complained of leg pain but was later diagnosed with leukemia.
While waiting for their daughter’s potential diagnosis, the pair were motivated to do something “far bigger.” They later learned that their daughter does not have cancer. Because of this, Savannah and Cole have chosen to spotlight the plight of three families whose children are fighting cancer.
“Our little Posie had a health scare, and this documentary tells what happened. Even though we are grateful to God that she is safe and well, we know that not all parents are as fortunate “according to the video’s metadata.
In order to improve the budget for pediatric cancer research to more than 4%, “we felt so inspired to help tell the experiences of these three families to help raise awareness and maybe gain the attention of government authorities.”
The LaBrants faced criticism for the false title of their video, which was intended to bring attention to the plight of children and their families who are dealing with cancer.
Backlash From Fans
Fans of YouTube vloggers are criticizing them online because some people think the title of their videos is misleading.
One person tweeted, “I’m not religious, but I really don’t think God would be cool with the LaBrants using cancer as clickbait.” Another person wrote, “Dude, Cole LaBrant is a horrible person.
Using cancer-related clickbait to make money and then going to see kids in the chemo ward of hospitals during a pandemic to gain more influence. DISGUSTING.”
Another person said, “So Cole LaBrant puts out a documentary with a clickbait title and says it’s okay because he THOUGHT his kid had cancer, but she didn’t. Make it make sense.”
While another fan tweeted, “It’s disgusting (but not surprising) that Cole Labrant is using cancer as clickbait, but the fact that this anti-vaxxer and anti-masker chose to spend time with these fragile kids during a global pandemic… I can’t even.”
