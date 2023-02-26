Dogs Attack A Couple And Kill An 81-year-old Man After Escaping From The Yard

According to San Antonio police, a pair of dogs attacked a couple and a police officer outside a residence in Texas, leaving one man dead and another in prison.
On Friday, February 24, an 81-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were on their way to a friend’s house on the southwest side of the city, according to a news release from the San Antonio Police Department.
The Couple Was Attacked By Two American Staffordshire Terriers
The couple was attacked by two American Staffordshire Terriers that had escaped from an adjacent home’s yard as they arrived and got out of their car, according to the police. Observers dialed 911.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Dogs attack couple and kill 81-year-old man after escaping from yard, Texas cops say https://t.co/hufiaU3gC8
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 26, 2023
As emergency personnel came, the dogs were still attacking, according to the police. According to authorities, when an EMS captain attempted to intervene, one of the dogs bit them in the leg.
According to authorities, the couple and the captain were taken to a hospital for treatment. The 81-year-old man died as a result of his wounds.
You can see the attack video below:
The incidents were looked into by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, and the 31-year-old dog owner was detained on suspicion of allowing a dangerous dog to attack an elderly person, resulting in death and injuries.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available. You can also Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about Current news.
You can read more news from California Examiner Here: