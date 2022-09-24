Domestic attack kills WWJ anchor, wounds 4

At least four people were injured and an AWWJ-AM anchor was slain in a domestic incident that concluded with the alleged assailant attempting suicide in Chesterfield Township, according to authorities.

On Friday night, WWJ-AM reported online that Jim Matthews, their overnight anchor for over seven years, had been murdered in the event, and that his girlfriend and two children had been taken to the hospital.

According to the radio station’s report, “He would often talk to co-workers about his children, his affection for them, and their adventures at school.”

He was a true professional who cared deeply about his work at WWJ and in the media as a whole. The radio announcer “took great pleasure in informing his listeners of the day’s events.” Many people in our newsroom have been reduced to tears this afternoon. We’re thinking of Jim’s loved ones and sending our condolences.

On Friday, officers in the 33000 block of Bayview reported the death of a 57-year-old male who lived in the house. Four persons, according to reports, required medical attention. We have a 54-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, and a 5- and 10-year-old child.

WWJ specifically mentioned Matthews’ kids while saying that police think the 57-year-old to be the father. The injured suspect is a 54-year-old who was a frequent visitor to the house. Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett said at a press conference that authorities are looking into the connection between all the parties involved.

The authorities have not made any identifications public.

A child of ten years old was discovered chained and injured in a cupboard.

Bassett stated that a 911 call was made from the residence located off Hooker Road between Callens Road and Jefferson Avenue about midday.

It was said that the woman and her 5-year-old kid escaped the scene with the help of a passing driver. He claimed that person was the one who first dialed 911 or gave permission for the mother to do so.

Bassett reported that the mother had been stabbed, and the responding police and fire departments immediately began treating her injuries. Although Bassett confirmed that the girl had been hurt, he would not elaborate.

Suspect discovered with wounds in basement; possible overdose

Once more police officers entered the house, they discovered the 57-year-old man already dead inside. Bassett stated that a ten-year-old child was found chained and with blunt force damage in a closet.

He stated that the 54-year-old suspect was discovered with self-inflicted wounds and an apparent overdose in the basement. According to Bassett, he was initially thought to be attempting suicide by authorities.

A critical but stable condition was given for the mom, but her daughter and son both remained in critical condition. The condition of the suspect was described as stable.

Bassett did not say where the victims or the suspect were hurt or what kind of injuries they sustained.

During the news conference, which was broadcast live on the WYXZ-TV Facebook page, Bassett said, “Our investigation has found this is an isolated incident that does not present a threat to our community at this time.”

The Chesterfield Police Department will not stop working until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will be evaluating potential charges, and both the office and the police will be limiting their public statements as a result.

This is certainly a very unfortunate and difficult circumstance,” Fox stated.

Bassett stated, “From that point, it’s still too early to really go into what happened.” The suspect was first invited into the home. According to him, the suspect entered the store early in the morning and stayed for several hours.

Bassett said authorities were still working out the exact timing and could not comment on how long the suspect had been holding the victims in the home.

When questioned if the acts were spontaneous or premeditated, or why the youngster was bound, he responded, “It’s just too early in the inquiry.”

He did not explain how the mom and her kid got away. Bassett stated that the suspect did not have a gun with him, but that authorities were not disclosing specific specifics about the weapons used.

According to Bassett, authorities were not able to discuss whether or whether there had been a history of domestic violence or previous calls to the home.

He claimed that the authorities had coordinated with Anchor Bay School District to ensure that students were exposed to the incident as little as possible and that no one else’s safety was ever compromised.

Bassett added, “If you or your loved ones are involved in or are victims of domestic abuse, please reach out. There can never be too few victims of domestic violence.