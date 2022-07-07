Donald Cerrone Net Worth 2022 | Salary | House | Cars | Wiki

MMA fighter and kickboxer Donald Cerrone Net worth of $9 million. “Cowboy,” as he is better known, holds the record for the most fights in UFC history, as well as the most victories.

The official UFC welterweight rankings now have him ranked as the No. 11 fighter in the class.

More than $7 million has been earned by Cerrone in his professional MMA career. Cerrone is well-known in the MMA world for his brutal takedowns of noteworthy opponents such as Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Eddie Alvarez, and Matt Brown.

Life in the Earlier Years

After being diagnosed with ADHD as a child, Donald Anthony Cerrone never sought therapy for the condition. He was labeled as a troublemaker as a child growing up.

The fact that he was always getting into street fights led to his parents sending him to live with his paternal grandmother when he was sixteen. if he got into another fight, her grandma would bail him out of jail.

Cerrone began his professional bull riding career while still a student at Air Academy High School. At the age of 20, Cerrone began training in kickboxing and Muay Thai, winning a few competitions in the former. Cerrone went on to fight professionally in mixed martial arts after that (MMA).

Professional Career

On February 11, 2006, at Ring of Fire 21: Full Blast, Donald Cerrone made his MMA debut. When he went up against Nate Mohr, he quickly won via submission. He went on to win six straight fights before falling in a no-contest to Kenneth Alexander.

With victories over Danny Castillo and Rob McCullough under his belt, Cerrone was looking to make it three wins out of three in WEC.

Cerrone had a 13-3 record before he entered the UFC. On February 5, 2011, he made his UFC debut at UFC 126. He was able to defeat Paul Kelly by way of submission. The result was a winning streak of three fights. As of December 30, 2011, Nate Diaz was the first person to defeat Donald Cerrone in the history of the UFC.

Cerrone bounced back with two victories until being knocked out by Anthony Pettis in a KO loss. He went on an 8-bout winning streak after losing to Rafael dos Anjos in August 2013 before losing to RDA in a lightweight title fight.

After that, there was yet another incredible winning streak. Jorge Masvidal was able to put a stop to Cerrone this time. It has been over a month since Cerrone’s last victory in a fight. He has lost five straight fights. Cowboy has a 36-16 record in mixed martial arts (MMA), with two no-contests.

Achievements and Titles

His MMA and UFC resume boast numerous accolades and titles, including Dominion Warrior Muay Thai World Lightweight and ISKA Amateur Colorado State Middleweight, which he won during his time competing in the sport.

The 2006 S-1 KDC Amateur Welterweight Championships. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Tournament Champion, Fight of the Night SIX TIMES, and Knockout of the Night THREE TIMES, among other accolades.

Personal Life

His two children are Dacson Danger Cerrone and Riot River Cerrone, the result of his marriage to Lindsay. Coaches Brandon Gibson and Jafari, as well as combatants Lando Vannata and John Dodson, train at Cerrone’s Edgewood, New Mexico estate, where he constructed an MMA gym in 2014 to save money on training camps.

Controversies

Racism allegations –

It has been claimed that Donald Cerrone used the racial word nigga to refer to his sparring partner Said Nurmagomedov and another UFC fighter as “my nigga.” During an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2014, Green admitted that he had made racist remarks about black people and claimed he wouldn’t have three black housemates had it not been for his racism.

Sexism Allegations in the Workplace

Bobby Green, a UFC fighter, accused Donald Cerrone of sexually abusing his female fans at a UFC Fan Expo signing in 2014. According to Green, he inappropriately handled and acted toward the women that came to take photos with him.

When the UFC banned Hoelzer Reich’s t-shirts in 2009 because they featured symbols like the Iron Cross and the Nazi symbol, this boxer was one of many who had sponsorship from Hoelzer Reich.

Real Estate

At the BMF Ranch in Edgewood, New Mexico, Donald Cerrone lives with his family. Since he had always wanted to own a ranch, he enlisted the help of his grandmother to buy the property.

On top of that, he spent $135,000 on a sauna that sat next to a large arena filled with animals like horses and geese. Since he favours extreme activities, he has a room full with paintball, wakeboarding, and scuba diving gear.

Ten Harley-Davidson motorbikes, an M235 Malibu boat, some trucks, and other recreational vehicles are also alleged to be owned by Cerrone.

